Press Releases

GeneDx to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, October 28, 2025

October 8, 2025 
GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Management will host a conference call that day to discuss third quarter 2025 financial and operating results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at https://ir.genedx.com/.

About GeneDx

GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) is the global leader in rare disease diagnosis, transforming the way medicine is practiced by making genomics the starting point for health, not the last resort. We bring together unmatched clinical expertise, advanced technology, and the power of GeneDx Infinity™ – the largest rare disease dataset – built over 25 years from millions of genomic tests and deep clinical insights. This unparalleled foundation powers our ExomeDx and GenomeDx tests, giving clinicians the highest likelihood of delivering a timely, accurate diagnosis. GeneDx is shaping the future of healthcare by moving the standard of care from sick care to proactive healthcare. While our roots are in rare disease diagnosis, our commitment extends beyond – growing with the families we serve – as a trusted partner at every stage of life. For more information, visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Investors@GeneDx.com

Media Contact:
Press@GeneDx.com

