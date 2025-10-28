SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

GeneDx Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Highlights

October 28, 2025 | 
17 min read
  • Reported third quarter 2025 revenues of $116.7 million with 65% year-over-year growth in exome and genome test revenue
  • Accelerated exome and genome volume growth to 33% year-over-year
  • Expanded adjusted gross margin to 74% and generated adjusted net income1 of $14.7 million for the third quarter 2025
  • Raised guidance to deliver between $425 and $428 million in revenue with between 53% to 55% full year growth in exome and genome revenue
  • Granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for GeneDx ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx™
  • Leading the nation in genomic newborn screening (gNBS) as the sole commercial testing provider for new gNBS programs, including the NIH BEACONS initiative and Sunshine Genetics Network
  • Hosting conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025.



“GeneDx’s accelerated growth reflects more than business momentum - it’s proof of the profound impact we’re making for families navigating rare disease and the broader transformation underway across healthcare,” said Katherine Stueland, President and CEO of GeneDx. “The FDA’s Breakthrough Device Designation for our ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx™ tests underscores our innovative leadership in delivering faster, more accurate diagnoses when every day matters. Powered by GeneDx Infinity™, we’re helping usher in a new era of proactive, personalized care that begins at birth - advancing precision medicine to improve outcomes and change lives.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results (Unaudited)1,2

Revenues

  • Revenues grew to $116.7 million, an increase of 52% year-over-year.
  • Exome and genome test revenue grew to $98.9 million, an increase of 65% year-over-year.

Exome and genome volume

  • Exome and genome test results volume grew to 25,702, an increase of 33% year-over-year.
  • Exome and genome represented 43% of all tests, up from 33% in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross margin

  • Adjusted gross margin expanded to 74%, up from 64% in the third quarter of 2024.
    • GAAP gross margin was 72%.

Operating expenses

  • Adjusted total operating expenses were $71.2 million, representing 61% of revenue in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 62% of revenue in the third quarter of 2024.
    • GAAP operating expenses were $87.8 million.

Net Income

  • Adjusted net income was $14.7 million compared to $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.
    • GAAP net loss was $7.6 million.

Cash position

  • Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash was $156.1 million as of September 30, 2025.
  • Cash flow for the third quarter 2025 primarily included:
    • $8.8 million in free cash flow generated; and
    • $11.8 million in proceeds, net of fees, from the issuance of 101,367 shares of Class A common stock in connection with sales pursuant to our “at-the-market” offering.

“The third quarter delivered volume acceleration coupled with gross margin expansion, and we’ve established a powerful scale advantage that sets the stage for profitable growth,” said Kevin Feeley, CFO of GeneDx. “As we capitalize on a rapidly expanding market, we’re investing to unlock sustainable, high growth with attractive margins.”

1.

Adjusted gross margin, adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted net income/(loss) are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP figures presented.

2.

Revenue and adjusted gross margin growth rates in the comparative 2024 period exclude revenue and costs of sales from the exited Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business.

GeneDx Full Year 2025 Guidance

GeneDx has raised certain elements of its full year 2025 guidance and expects to deliver:

Metric

Previous Guidance

 

Updated Guidance

Revenue

$400 to $415 million

 

$425 to $428 million

Growth in exome and genome revenue

48% to 52%

 

53% to 55%

Growth in exome and genome volume

At least 30%

 

At least 30%

Adjusted gross margin

68% to 71%

 

70% to 71%

Adjusted net income

Positive each quarter and for full year

 

Positive each quarter and for full year

Third Quarter 2025 and Recent Business Highlights

Strategic Expansion and Market Leadership

  • Introduced GeneDx Infinity™, the largest rare disease dataset, which serves as the foundation for rare disease insights and powers GeneDx's ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx™.
  • Exhibited at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Annual Meeting, educating pediatricians about the updated AAP guidance recommending exome and genome sequencing as first-tier tests for children with global developmental delay or intellectual disability.
  • Expanded coverage of whole genome sequencing with California Medicaid (Medi-Cal), opening access to testing in the nation’s most populous state and bringing the number of states covering exome or genome testing in the outpatient setting to 36.
  • Announced the Autism Partnership Program in partnership with Jaguar Gene Therapy, expanding access to exome and genome testing for patients suspected of having SHANK3-related autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Phelan-McDermid syndrome - the leading single-gene cause of ASD.
  • Appointed Lisa Gurry as Chief Business Officer and Dr. Mimi Lee as Chief Precision Medicine Officer to accelerate precision medicine across policymakers, health systems, biopharmaceutical companies, advocacy groups, and payers to help more families with the power of data, AI, and clinical expertise.
  • Appointed Dr. Thomas Fuchs, MD, PhD, to the board of directors, contributing his background at the intersection of AI and human health to support GeneDx’s business and mission.

Innovation & Clinical Leadership

  • Granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for GeneDx ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx™ associated with causes of life-threatening diseases or genetic disorders to aid in diagnosis of symptomatic patients, underscoring GeneDx’s leadership in genomic medicine and critical role in delivering fast, accurate answers for patients with rare diseases.
  • Expanded leadership in genomic newborn screening through participation in key programs, including:
    • Announced participation in the nation’s first multi-state genomic newborn screening initiative, BEACONS (Building Evidence and Collaboration for GenOmics in Nationwide Newborn Screening), which was launched with a $14.4 million NIH award to enroll up to 30,000 newborns in as many as 10 states over the next three years.
    • Announced a partnership with Florida’s Sunshine Genetics Network to launch the nation’s first state-backed genomic newborn screening program and offer whole genome sequencing for newborns at select academic medical centers and hospitals, providing families and clinicians the opportunity for early detection and diagnosis of rare diseases.
  • Added to the company’s 1,000+ publications and growing by showcasing pioneering research at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting including:
    • AI and machine learning approaches in rare disease diagnosis: In a study of over 250,000 exome and genome trios, GeneDx’s machine learning approach addresses challenges of identifying de novo variants with high accuracy and throughput, enabling greater efficiency and scalability.
    • The genetic causes of autism: In a study of over 62,000 individuals affected with autism, researchers highlight a core set of over 250 genes associated with autism and found moderate genetic correlations between autism and schizophrenia, epilepsy, and bipolar disorder.
    • Genomic newborn screening (gNBS): Updated results from the GUARDIAN study reports data from 15,000 newborns and demonstrates high enrollment rates, positive parental experiences, and meaningful follow-up outcomes – reinforcing the value of gNBS in accelerating time to diagnosis.
    • Clinical validation for long read sequencing: Long-read sequencing approaches demonstrate strong potential to improve clinical diagnostics, accurately detecting repeat expansions and resolving difficult-to-sequence regions.
  • Showcased leadership in genomic newborn screening at the International Consortium of Newborn Sequencing (ICoNS), with data presented on GeneDx’s more than 22,000 newborns sequenced.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

GeneDx will host a conference call today, October 28, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at https://ir.genedx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including our expected full year 2025 reported revenue, growth in exome and genome revenue and volume, adjusted gross margin and adjusted net income guidance. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to implement business plans, goals and forecasts, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate, and (iv) our ability to pursue our new strategic direction. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

About GeneDx

GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) is the global leader in rare disease diagnosis, transforming the way medicine is practiced by making genomics the starting point for health, not the last resort. We bring together unmatched clinical expertise, advanced technology, and the power of GeneDx Infinity™ – the largest rare disease dataset – built over 25 years from millions of genomic tests and deep clinical insights. This unparalleled foundation powers our ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx™ tests, giving clinicians the highest likelihood of delivering a timely, accurate diagnosis. GeneDx is shaping the future of healthcare by moving the standard of care from sick care to proactive healthcare. While our roots are in rare disease diagnosis, our commitment extends beyond – growing with the families we serve – as a trusted partner at every stage of life. For more information, visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Volume & Revenue 1,2

 

 

3Q25

 

2Q25

 

1Q25

 

4Q24

 

3Q24

Volumes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Whole exome, whole genome

 

25,702

 

 

23,246

 

 

20,562

 

 

20,676

 

 

19,262

 

Hereditary cancer

 

1,511

 

 

2,677

 

 

2,725

 

 

3,486

 

 

4,672

 

Other panels

 

33,003

 

 

31,833

 

 

28,228

 

 

30,115

 

 

35,095

 

Total

 

60,216

 

 

57,756

 

 

51,515

 

 

54,277

 

 

59,029

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue ($ millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Whole exome, whole genome

$

98.9

 

$

86.0

 

$

71.4

 

$

78.8

 

$

60.0

 

Hereditary cancer

 

1.2

 

 

1.8

 

 

2.2

 

 

2.8

 

 

3.3

 

Other panels

 

13.4

 

 

12.3

 

 

12.1

 

 

12.3

 

 

13.8

 

Data information

 

1.5

 

 

2.0

 

 

1.4

 

 

1.4

 

 

(0.5

)

Software and interpretation services

 

1.7

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

116.7

 

$

102.7

 

$

87.1

 

$

95.3

 

$

76.6

 

 

1. Excludes volume and revenue from the exited Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business for the third and fourth quarters of 2024.

2. Diagnostic testing volume and revenue amounts for the second quarter of 2025 revised to conform with current period presentation combining GeneDx and Fabric Genomics.

Unaudited Select Financial Information (in thousands)

 

 

Three months ended September 30, 2025

 

Three months ended September 30, 2024

 

GeneDx

 

Other1

 

Total

 

GeneDx

 

Other1

 

Total

Revenue

$114,697

 

$2,046

 

$116,743

 

$76,622

 

$252

 

$76,874

Adjusted cost of services

30,246

 

377

 

30,623

 

27,370

 

 

27,370

Adjusted gross profit

$84,451

 

$1,669

 

$86,120

 

$49,252

 

$252

 

$49,504

Adjusted gross margin %

73.6%

 

81.6%

 

73.8%

 

64.3%

 

100.0%

 

64.4%

 

1. Other includes revenue and cost of services from the Fabric Genomics operating segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Other includes revenue from the Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business.

 

Three months ended September 30, 2025

 

Reported

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

Restructuring costs

 

Change in FV of financial liabilities

 

Other2

 

Adjusted

Diagnostic test revenue

$

113,523

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

113,523

 

Other revenue

 

3,220

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,220

 

Total revenue

 

116,743

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

116,743

 

Cost of services

 

32,216

 

 

 

(1,374

)

 

 

(219

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30,623

 

Gross profit

 

84,527

 

 

 

1,374

 

 

 

219

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

86,120

 

Gross margin

 

72.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

73.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

19,829

 

 

 

(242

)

 

 

(1,749

)

 

 

196

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,034

 

Selling and marketing

 

23,510

 

 

 

(1,334

)

 

 

(1,674

)

 

 

(136

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,366

 

General and administrative

 

44,439

 

 

 

(3,524

)

 

 

(6,944

)

 

 

(188

)

 

 

 

 

(974

)

 

 

32,809

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income from operations

 

(3,251

)

 

 

6,474

 

 

 

10,586

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

 

 

974

 

 

 

14,911

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(562

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

562

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

(3,575

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,401

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(176

)

Income tax expense

 

(247

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

247

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(7,635

)

 

$

6,474

 

 

$

10,586

 

 

$

128

 

 

$

3,401

 

$

1,781

 

 

$

14,735

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic (loss) earnings per share1

$

(0.27

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.51

 

Diluted (loss) earnings per share1

$

(0.27

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

Three months ended September 30, 2024

 

Reported

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

Restructuring costs

 

Change in FV of financial liabilities

 

Other2

 

Adjusted

Diagnostic test revenue

$

77,418

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

77,418

 

Other revenue

 

(544

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(544

)

Total revenue

 

76,874

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

76,874

 

Cost of services

 

29,045

 

 

 

(1,495

)

 

 

(174

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,370

 

Gross profit

 

47,829

 

 

 

1,495

 

 

 

174

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

49,504

 

Gross margin

 

62.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

64.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

11,665

 

 

 

(222

)

 

 

(537

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,906

 

Selling and marketing

 

17,025

 

 

 

(1,225

)

 

 

(394

)

 

 

(55

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,351

 

General and administrative

 

26,919

 

 

 

(2,987

)

 

 

(2,531

)

 

 

(308

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21,093

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income from operations

 

(7,780

)

 

 

5,929

 

 

 

3,636

 

 

 

369

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,154

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(843

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

843

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

264

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

880

 

 

(1,327

)

 

 

(183

)

Income tax benefit

 

47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(47

)

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(8,312

)

 

$

5,929

 

 

$

3,636

 

 

$

369

 

 

$

880

 

$

(531

)

 

$

1,971

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic (loss) earnings per share1

$

(0.31

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.07

 

Diluted (loss) earnings per share1

$

(0.31

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

1. Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share are calculated based on 28,797,730 and 30,152,510 weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, and 27,095,986 and 28,836,909 weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

2. Other represents interest expense, net, and income tax (expense) benefit for all periods presented. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, Other includes costs related to legal reserves. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Other includes reserves, net of insurance related to a legal settlement.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

September 30, 2025 (Unaudited)

 

December 31, 2024

Assets:

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

95,968

 

 

$

85,212

 

Marketable securities

 

59,111

 

 

 

55,973

 

Accounts receivable

 

60,938

 

 

 

37,629

 

Inventory, net

 

10,569

 

 

 

10,650

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

10,997

 

 

 

8,504

 

Total current assets

 

237,583

 

 

 

197,968

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

24,200

 

 

 

25,613

 

Property and equipment, net

 

42,422

 

 

 

32,893

 

Goodwill

 

12,798

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

172,585

 

 

 

158,600

 

Other assets1

 

4,314

 

 

 

4,306

 

Total assets

$

493,902

 

 

$

419,380

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

50,334

 

 

$

30,983

 

Short-term lease liabilities

 

4,429

 

 

 

3,336

 

Other current liabilities

 

32,858

 

 

 

20,498

 

Total current liabilities

 

87,621

 

 

 

54,817

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

51,579

 

 

 

51,913

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

57,153

 

 

 

60,919

 

Other liabilities

 

4,258

 

 

 

5,519

 

Deferred taxes

 

1,033

 

 

 

965

 

Total liabilities

 

201,644

 

 

 

174,133

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,647,083

 

 

 

1,596,889

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,355,829

)

 

 

(1,352,474

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

1,002

 

 

 

830

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

292,258

 

 

 

245,247

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

493,902

 

 

$

419,380

 

 

1. Other assets includes $1.0 million of restricted cash as of both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diagnostic test revenue

$

113,523

 

 

$

77,418

 

 

$

299,382

 

 

$

207,961

 

Other revenue

 

3,220

 

 

 

(544

)

 

 

7,168

 

 

 

1,849

 

Total revenue

 

116,743

 

 

 

76,874

 

 

 

306,550

 

 

 

209,810

 

Cost of services

 

32,216

 

 

 

29,045

 

 

 

92,645

 

 

 

81,618

 

Gross profit

 

84,527

 

 

 

47,829

 

 

 

213,905

 

 

 

128,192

 

Research and development

 

19,829

 

 

 

11,665

 

 

 

47,485

 

 

 

34,134

 

Selling and marketing

 

23,510

 

 

 

17,025

 

 

 

61,274

 

 

 

49,695

 

General and administrative

 

44,439

 

 

 

26,919

 

 

 

103,988

 

 

 

76,382

 

Loss (income) from operations

 

(3,251

)

 

 

(7,780

)

 

 

1,158

 

 

 

(32,019

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-operating (expenses) income, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of financial liabilities

 

(3,401

)

 

 

(880

)

 

 

(2,320

)

 

 

(11,390

)

Interest expense, net

 

(562

)

 

 

(843

)

 

 

(2,019

)

 

 

(2,334

)

Other (expense) income, net

 

(174

)

 

 

1,144

 

 

 

274

 

 

 

(12,300

)

Total non-operating expense, net

 

(4,137

)

 

 

(579

)

 

 

(4,065

)

 

 

(26,024

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(7,388

)

 

 

(8,359

)

 

$

(2,907

)

 

$

(58,043

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

(247

)

 

 

47

 

 

 

(448

)

 

 

319

 

Net loss

$

(7,635

)

 

$

(8,312

)

 

$

(3,355

)

 

$

(57,724

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding of Class A common stock

 

28,797,730

 

 

 

27,095,986

 

 

 

28,505,657

 

 

 

26,593,877

 

Basic and diluted loss per share, Class A common stock

$

(0.27

)

 

$

(0.31

)

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(2.17

)

GeneDx Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

 

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

2025

 

2024

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(3,355

)

 

$

(57,724

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

18,343

 

 

 

16,395

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

22,382

 

 

 

6,293

 

Change in fair value of financial liabilities

 

2,320

 

 

 

11,390

 

Deferred tax expense (benefit)

 

448

 

 

 

(319

)

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

 

152

 

 

 

137

 

Legal reserves

 

810

 

 

 

12,123

 

Change in third party payor reserves

 

8,746

 

 

 

737

 

Other

 

2,382

 

 

 

2,639

 

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(22,799

)

 

 

(5,850

)

Inventory

 

(72

)

 

 

(2,131

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

5,185

 

 

 

(7,807

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

1,827

 

 

 

(1,196

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

36,369

 

 

 

(25,313

)

Investing activities

 

 

 

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

 

(33,195

)

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(14,670

)

 

 

(2,441

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(36,535

)

 

 

(52,725

)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

 

 

 

598

 

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

33,955

 

 

 

24,955

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(50,445

)

 

 

(29,613

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from offerings, net of issuance costs

 

25,568

 

 

 

14,589

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock pursuant to employee stock purchase plan

 

1,262

 

 

 

 

Exercise of stock options

 

982

 

 

 

247

 

Long-term debt principal payments

 

(906

)

 

 

(198

)

Finance lease principal payments

 

(2,074

)

 

 

(1,499

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

24,832

 

 

 

13,139

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

10,756

 

 

 

(41,787

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period

 

86,202

 

 

 

100,668

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period (1)

$

96,958

 

 

$

58,881

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

4,835

 

 

$

5,035

 

Cash paid for taxes

$

1,039

 

 

$

910

 

Stock consideration paid pursuant to exercise of Perceptive warrant

$

 

 

$

12,586

 

Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

4,472

 

 

$

2,612

 

Assets acquired under capital lease obligations

$

 

 

$

689

 

 

1. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of September 30, 2025 excludes marketable securities of $59.1 million.

 


