GeneDx Introduces Easy Order at AAP 2026 to Simplify Genomic Testing in Everyday Pediatric Care

New tools make genomic testing easier from ordering through results, helping pediatricians confidently integrate genomics into routine care

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx, the leader in rare disease diagnosis and improving health through the power of genomic data, today announced it will introduce Easy Order at the 2026 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) National Conference & Exhibition, October 2-6 in San Diego. The new streamlined experience makes it faster and simpler for general pediatricians to order ExomeDx™ and chromosomal microarray (CMA) and is part of GeneDx’s broader effort to simplify genomic testing from ordering through understanding and communicating results.

In 2025, the AAP updated its guidance to recommend exome or genome sequencing as a first-tier test for children with global developmental delay (GDD) or intellectual disability (ID), marking an important shift toward genomic testing in routine pediatric care. GeneDx is focused on helping pediatricians put that guidance into practice by removing barriers across the testing experience.

Available through the GeneDx Provider Portal, Easy Order provides a guided workflow that reduces required inputs and helps general pediatricians, including those who may not regularly order genetic testing, submit complete orders with confidence.

“General pediatricians are often the first to recognize developmental concerns and are uniquely positioned to help families get answers sooner,” said Linda Genen, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer of GeneDx. “Making genomic testing part of everyday pediatric care means designing the entire experience for the pediatrician, not just the genetics expert, so they can confidently order the right test, interpret results and talk with families about what those results mean and what comes next.”

GeneDx is also developing Provider Report Guides that will surface provider-friendly explanations directly within reports, helping non-genetics experts understand results faster, communicate them to families and determine next steps, alongside new educational resources designed to make genetic findings clearer and more actionable. These efforts extend beyond product and education, with GeneDx serving as the implementation partner for the Leveraging Genomic Assessment of Developmental Delay (LEAD) Project, a national initiative advancing earlier genomic testing for children with developmental delay and related neurodevelopmental conditions.

At the AAP National Conference & Exhibition, GeneDx will host educational programming focused on integrating exome and genome sequencing into pediatric care, including:

Implementing Recommended Genetic Testing for Patients with GDD or ID: A Practical Guide for Pediatricians – Saturday, October 3, 1:15 p.m. PDT, Product Theater C booth #3020 Explore the AAP recommendation for exome (+CMA) and genome sequencing as first-line testing options for children with GDD and ID, including how to identify patients who may benefit and how results can help inform more precise care. Learn how GeneDx clinical expertise, resources, and patient support can help pediatric care teams incorporate genetic testing into practice. * This Product Theater is not designated for CME credit and is not sponsored nor endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

– Saturday, October 3, 1:15 p.m. PDT, Product Theater C booth #3020 Diagnosis is Action: Why Earlier Answers Matter in Pediatric Care – Saturday, October 3, 2:00 p.m. PDT at the GeneDx booth #1031 Join Dr. Tommy Martin, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Physician, and Geraldine Bliss, President and Co-founder of CureSHANK, as they share clinical and family perspectives on the benefits of earlier genetic testing, how a genetic diagnosis can inform more personalized care, and how answers can connect families to condition-specific resources and support.

– Saturday, October 3, 2:00 p.m. PDT at the GeneDx booth #1031

About GeneDx

GeneDx’s (Nasdaq: WGS) mission is to empower everyone to live their healthiest life through genomics. GeneDx combines unmatched clinical expertise, advanced technology, and the power of GeneDx Infinity™ – the world’s largest rare disease genomic dataset. This unparalleled foundation powers GeneDx’s ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx® tests – ranked #1 by expert geneticists and granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation – enabling clinicians to deliver precise, fast, and actionable diagnoses. GeneDx Infinity also fuels discovery for biopharma, with the most powerful AI-driven genomic intelligence. A genomics pioneer over the last 25 years, diagnosing more than 4,800 genetic diseases and publishing more than 1,000 research publications, GeneDx is building the network that will drive the future of genomic precision medicine. For more information, visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to successfully launch new product offerings, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate, and (iv) future expansion of insurance coverage for exome and genome testing. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 4, 2026, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 3, 2026 and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

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