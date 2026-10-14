GeneCentric Announces Oral Presentation at ASHG 2026 Highlighting Fragmentomics-based ExpressCT™ Liquid Biopsy Technology

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneCentric, a company making precision medicine more precise by bringing gene expression biology to liquid biopsy, today announced that it will present at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2026 Annual Meeting taking place in Montréal, Canada from October 20-24.

The oral presentation will highlight how GeneCentric’s ExpressCT™ liquid biopsy technology is able to obtain new clinically actionable signals from existing hybrid capture sequencing of cfDNA data. Its approach establishes a scalable, retrospective framework for reanalyzing archived liquid biopsy data to generate relevant biomarkers applicable across clinical trial and real-world evidence settings. GeneCentric’s liquid biopsy biomarkers can also aid in monitoring cancer drug resistance and treatment decisions. Additional information is included in the abstract available on the conference website.

Presentation Details

Title : Beneath the Variants: Fragmentomics Unmasks Epigenomic Signal from Existing Mutation Profiling of cfDNA for Lung Cancer Classification and Prognosis

: Beneath the Variants: Fragmentomics Unmasks Epigenomic Signal from Existing Mutation Profiling of cfDNA for Lung Cancer Classification and Prognosis Presenter : Jonathan Shepherd, PhD - Senior Bioinformatics Scientist, GeneCentric

: Jonathan Shepherd, PhD - Senior Bioinformatics Scientist, GeneCentric Session Number and Title : Session 76 - Single-Cell, Multi-Omics, and Liquid Biopsy Approaches to Decode Lung Disease Genetics and Biomarkers

: Session 76 - Single-Cell, Multi-Omics, and Liquid Biopsy Approaches to Decode Lung Disease Genetics and Biomarkers Presentation Time : Friday, October 23, 11:45am - 12:00pm EDT

: Friday, October 23, 11:45am - 12:00pm EDT Location/Room: Palais des Congrès de Montréal, Room 516BC (Level 5)



About GeneCentric

GeneCentric is a precision diagnostics company that aims to address the urgent unmet need for better therapeutic biomarkers in solid tumors and bring those biomarkers to comprehensive liquid biopsy testing. With more than a decade of expertise in gene expression, GeneCentric’s ExpressCT™ technology uses fragmentomics to robustly infer gene expression using information embedded in cfDNA. GeneCentric helps identify and deliver critical biomarkers that point to potential oncology treatment benefit. The company provides its technology through strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical and diagnostics companies in applications throughout preclinical testing, clinical drug development, and commercialization lifecycle phases. For more information, visit www.genecentric.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Robin Fastenau Robin.Fastenau@GeneCentric.com