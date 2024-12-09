SUBSCRIBE
Gelteq to Participate in the Benchmark Company 13th Annual Discovery Investor Conference

December 9, 2024 | 
NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ: GELS) (“Gelteq” or the “Company”), a clinical and science-based company that is focused on developing and commercializing white label gel-based delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, and other products, announces that its Co-Founders, CEO Mr. Nathan Givoni and Executive Chairman Mr. Simon Szewach, will be participating in the Benchmark Company 13th Annual Discovery Investor Conference being held on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

Mr. Givoni and Mr. Szewach will be hosting one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors throughout the day. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with them, attendees should contact their Benchmark Company representative. Investors can attend the conference by registering here.

About Gelteq Inc.
Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a clinical and science-based company that is focused on developing and commercializing white label gel-based delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care and other products. Gelteq is focused on advancing and commercializing its delivery solutions within five core verticals: pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications, and sports nutrition. Gelteq’s unique formulation directly addresses the issues associated with traditional drug delivery methods such as difficulty swallowing, taste of unpalatable ingredients, and dosage control. For more information, visit www.gelteq.com.

Contact:

CORE IR
516-222-2560
PR@gelteq.com

