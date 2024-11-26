Geistlich Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership for its Leading Wound Care Portfolio in the United States

New Partnership Expands Presence Nationally for Geistlich’s Advanced Wound Matrix Technology





WOLHUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geistlich Pharma AG, a worldwide leader in regenerative technologies, announced an exclusive national distribution partnership agreement with StimLabs of Roswell, GA. StimLabs will assume all commercial activities for Geistlich’s Advanced Wound Matrix (Derma-Gide®) effective immediately, offering a leading and clinically proven solution for acute and chronic wounds.

“Geistlich is very pleased to have StimLabs as an exclusive distribution partner of Derma-Gide in the United States and is looking forward to supporting our joint success moving forward,” said Diego Gabathuler, CEO of Geistlich. “With Derma-Gide, now listed as covered in the recently published U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Local Coverage Determination (LCD) for diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), StimLabs will leverage their national channel to support clinicians in the adoption and utilization of this highly differentiated technology. And we are excited to offer our Advanced Wound Matrix to patients suffering from difficult to heal wounds.”

Derma-Gide Advanced Wound Matrix is an innovative and 510k cleared porcine derived solution, processed using proprietary technologies, and is indicated for the management of wounds. Its unique design characteristics support wound healing and provide ease of use and handling for health care providers.

StimLabs CEO John Daniel commented on the agreement, “We look forward to working with Geistlich, a trusted global leader in regenerative technologies and are pleased to add a high quality, clinically proven xenograft option to our portfolio.”

About Geistlich

With over 170 years of regenerative expertise, Geistlich is a global leader in the field of regenerative medicine. The company is committed to high quality Swiss manufacturing, providing comprehensive support to clinicians in the field of regenerative medicine through scientific research, innovative developments as well as educational programs. Geistlich is a Swiss family-owned company with tradition since 1851. With 15 affiliates and 60 distributors, the company reaches around 90 markets and employs over 800 people.

For more information on Derma-Gide visit www.derma-gide.com.

About StimLabs

StimLabs is a pioneer in advancing the state of regenerative medicine, with a current focus in wound care and surgical applications. Comprised of industry leaders, StimLabs is dedicated to offering patients the best possible care while recognizing the urgency of providing solutions in areas with unmet needs. StimLabs has a comprehensive product portfolio addressing various clinical applications and has established a strong intellectual property catalog. Committed to delivering superior products, StimLabs is a trusted partner to physicians and patients alike.

For more information on StimLabs visit www.stimlabs.com.

