SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

GE HealthCare to announce third quarter 2025 results on October 29, 2025

October 2, 2025 | 
1 min read

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) will announce its third quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The GE HealthCare management team will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:30 a.m. Central Time on that same day, which will be a live webcast and accessible at https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events. The earnings release, accompanying financial information, and webcast replay also will be posted at the same link on the GE HealthCare Investor Relations website.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a trusted partner and leading global healthcare solutions provider, innovating medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and integrated, cloud-first AI-enabled solutions, services and data analytics. We aim to make hospitals and health systems more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across care pathways. Together, our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from screening and diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. We are a $19.7 billion business with approximately 53,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2025 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com for more information.


Contacts

GE HealthCare Investor Contact
Carolynne Borders
(631) 662-4317
carolynne.borders@gehealthcare.com

GE HealthCare Media Contact
Jennifer Fox
(414) 530-3027
jennifer.r.fox@gehealthcare.com

Massachusetts Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Image of Harvard University and pedestrian bridge on Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Labor market
Massachusetts R&D, Biomanufacturing Jobs Fell in ’24: Report
August 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Boston, Massachusetts, at the Boston Harbor and Financial District with a mix of contemporary and historic architecture.
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring Now in Massachusetts
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Boss kick fired employee away form office. concept of lay off or underperform, failure or mistake
Layoffs
Generation Bio Boots 90% of Staff Amid Dwindling Cash Reserves
August 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Gilead Confident in PrEP Franchise Even Amid Preventive Task Force Uncertainties
August 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac