GE HealthCare reinforces leadership in AI with Lung Guidance and AutoAS on Vscan Air for point of care ultrasound assessments

New AI-assisted capabilities expand the Vscan Air suite with lung scan guidance and support for the assessment of moderate-to-severe aortic stenosis

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced two new AI-assisted capabilities for its Vscan Air™ handheld ultrasound system: Lung Guidance and AutoAS.1 Designed for clinicians evaluating patients with cardiac and respiratory symptoms at the point of care, these innovations are intended to support consistent lung ultrasound image acquisition and provide additional insights for the assessment of moderate-to-severe aortic stenosis (AS).

Patients presenting with symptoms such as shortness of breath can require clinicians to consider cardiac, pulmonary or overlapping causes, often in time-pressured settings where formal imaging or specialist interpretation may not be immediately available. The Vscan Air cardiopulmonary suite of AI solutions, which already includes Caption AI™ for cardiac scan guidance and Caption Interpretation™ Auto EF (ejection fraction) interpretation support, now expands to assist users with Lung Guidance for pulmonary assessment support, and AutoAS for the assessment of valve disease. Together, the suite is designed to bring additional information closer to the initial point of assessment, helping clinicians build consistency, clarity and confidence as they determine appropriate next steps in care.

“Clinicians at the point of care are often working with limited time and incomplete information, and a symptom like shortness of breath rarely announces if it’s coming from the heart, the lungs, or both,” said Karley Yoder, Chief Executive Officer, Ultrasound Solutions, Advanced Imaging Solutions, GE HealthCare. “Lung Guidance and AutoAS are designed to shorten the distance between the initial physical assessment and a clear next step, putting AI-enabled tools in the hands of the clinician who is already with the patient.”

Supporting more consistent lung ultrasound acquisition

Lung Guidance provides real-time scan guidance to help clinicians optimize probe position and acquire diagnostic-quality lung images by guiding them to correct anatomical landmarks in each zone of the standard 8-zone lung protocol. The system helps guide image acquisition through the detection of lung landmarks including the pleural line, A-lines, rib shadows, diaphragm and abdomen.

When predefined landmark and image-quality criteria are met, AutoCapture automatically records an ultrasound clip. A Save Best Clip feature also allows users to retain the best quality image from each view during scanning when AutoCapture conditions are not achieved. Lung Guidance additionally supports B-line detection and scoring, as well as reporting to help clinicians organize findings from the acquired lung ultrasound exam.

In validation testing, Lung Guidance enabled non-expert lung ultrasound users to consistently acquire diagnostic-quality lung ultrasound exams, with 95.2 percent success compared with 96.8 percent for expert users, per a descriptive assessment.2

AI-assisted aid for assessing moderate/severe aortic stenosis

AutoAS is designed to provide an AI-assisted automated visual estimate of the presence or absence of moderate-to-severe AS using standard 2D cardiac images acquired with Vscan Air SL. With at least two compatible standard echocardiographic views—parasternal long-axis (PLAX), parasternal short-axis at the aortic valve (PSAX-AV) or apical five-chamber (AP5)—AutoAS analyzes the images and provides an estimate indicating whether findings are suggestive of moderate-to-severe AS, along with a confidence score indicating the algorithm’s certainty.

AutoAS is designed to support a clinician’s early assessment of AS when access to formal echocardiography may be delayed.3 AutoAS was trained and validated against a reference panel of expert cardiologists and can reduce the variability of missed AS compared to visual interpretation alone.4

Together, Lung Guidance and AutoAS build on Vscan Air’s existing AI capabilities, including Caption AI and Auto Bladder Volume, and reflect GE HealthCare’s efforts to support the confident use of ultrasound by more users. GE HealthCare continues to activate AI solutions across its extensive point-of-care ultrasound portfolio, including Venue™ family systems, LOGIQ™ e family and Vscan Air, meeting the needs of large healthcare systems, individual physicians, and everyone in-between.

Lung Guidance and AutoAS are 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CE marked, and are available for purchase through Vscan Air Innovation Packages in the United States and select countries. Existing Vscan Air customers with a valid Innovation Package subscription or license are expected to receive these updates by the end of November 2026. Offerings vary by location and system model.

For more information about Vscan Air, visit: https://www.gehealthcare.com/en-us/products/ultrasound/handheld-ultrasound.

About Vscan Air

GE HealthCare’s Vscan Air offers flexible, wireless, dual-probe handheld ultrasound designed to support clinicians across a range of point-of-care assessments with one device. Vscan Air SL features sector and linear transducers well suited for cardiac, vascular and more. Vscan Air CL features curved and linear transducers well-suited for abdominal, OB/GYN, musculoskeletal and more.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Advanced Imaging Solutions, Pharmaceutical Diagnostics and Patient Care Solutions segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

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1 Only available on Vscan Air SL.

2 Lung Guidance, validation data – UM DOC3172170

3 AutoAS is intended as a diagnostic aid and not as a standalone diagnostic tool. Final clinical decisions remain the responsibility of the interpreting clinician and should be informed by comprehensive echocardiographic assessment and clinical judgment.

4 AutoAS, validation data – UM DOC3275253

GE HealthCare Media Contact:

Eric Tatro

M +1 312 459 6140

eric.tatro@gehealthcare.com