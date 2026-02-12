GE HealthCare management to present at upcoming investor conferences - February 12, 2026

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) is announcing that members of its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Citi’s 2026 Unplugged MedTech and Life Sciences Access Day – Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 9:30 am ET/8:30 am CT

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 8:00 am ET/7:00 am CT

Webcasts for each event can be accessed on the GE HealthCare website: https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events on the dates and times listed above.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

