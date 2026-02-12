SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

GE HealthCare management to present at upcoming investor conferences - February 12, 2026

February 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) is announcing that members of its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences.

  • Citi’s 2026 Unplugged MedTech and Life Sciences Access Day – Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 9:30 am ET/8:30 am CT
  • Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 8:00 am ET/7:00 am CT

Webcasts for each event can be accessed on the GE HealthCare website: https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events on the dates and times listed above.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or visit our website for our latest news and perspectives.


Contacts

GE HealthCare Investor Contact:
Carolynne Borders
(631) 662-4317
Carolynne.borders@gehealthcare.com

GE HealthCare Media Contact:
Jennifer Fox
(414) 530-3027
Jennifer.r.fox@gehealthcare.com

Illinois Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: January Brings Year-Over-Year Layoff Decline
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo showing male and female server engineers working on laptop in data center
Job Trends
10 Companies Hiring IT Professionals Now
January 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie