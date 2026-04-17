GE HealthCare expands mammography collaboration with RadNet’s DeepHealth subsidiary to extend global access to DeepHealth’s AI-powered breast cancer screening solutions

The expanded collaboration builds on the companies’ existing joint initiative by bringing to market enhanced capabilities of DeepHealth’s new AI-powered Breast Suite, including ProFound Pro and Safeguard Review

GE HealthCare to feature latest technologies to help ensure optimized breast care outcomes across mammography and ultrasound at SBI’s 2026 Breast Cancer Imaging Symposium

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced an expanded collaboration with DeepHealth, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered health informatics and a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDNT), to further the innovation, commercialization, and adoption of advanced AI-powered mammography tools. The announcement coincides with the Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) Annual Symposium, where GE HealthCare will showcase its latest advancements in breast imaging and women’s health.

The expanded collaboration builds on the joint initiative first announced in 2024, which united DeepHealth’s AI-powered breast cancer screening workflow solution with GE HealthCare’s Senographe Pristina™ mammography system to enhance image interpretation and improve operational efficiency. This next phase of the joint initiative will extend the collaboration’s relationship for breast cancer solutions internationally, expanding the offering with second reader workflow and extending access to components of DeepHealth’s breast cancer solutions.1

With the continued growth in capabilities of DeepHealth’s new Breast Suite2 solution, GE HealthCare is proud to bring to market an advanced, cloud-based suite of modular, interoperable applications that integrate seamlessly into existing breast imaging workflows. Paired with GE HealthCare’s Pristina™ Via, the combined offering enables scalable, high-efficiency breast cancer screening programs.

“At GE HealthCare, we’re advancing women’s health through precision care built around the unique needs of women and enhanced by the power of AI,” said Jyoti Gupta, PhD, President and CEO, Women’s Health and X-ray at GE HealthCare. “By integrating Breast Suite AI with our Pristina Via™ mammography system, we’re helping clinicians detect breast cancer early with greater confidence. These innovations move us closer towards truly personalized prevention and care for women.”

In the largest real-world analysis of AI-powered breast cancer screening in the U.S., a multistage AI-driven workflow from DeepHealth’s Breast Suite have shown to enable a 21% increase in breast cancer detection rate when compared to the standard of care 3. Additionally, Breast Suite’s Timely Alerts features uniquely integrates with Pristina Via to notify sites of potentially suspicious cases in minutes.4

“Pristina Via and Breast Suite have transformed how we approach breast cancer detection,” said Dr. Meghna Krishnan, Owner, URPrecious Imaging, Arizona. “The cloud-based Viewer gives us instant access to images from anywhere, and the AI tools, like CAD for lesion detection and automated breast density assessment, can help us deliver fast and consistent results. It’s not just about speed, it’s about confidence. With Breast Suite, our team can make more accurate decisions without workflow disruptions, which ultimately means better care for our patients.”

The existing Breast Suite solution offered by GE HealthCare includes a cloud-first multi-modality Viewer, Cancer Detection, Automated Density Assessment, prioritized Worklist, Timely Alerts, and enhanced Reporting. The expanded collaboration will enable GE HealthCare to distribute new Breast Suite applications designed for compatibility with GE HealthCare’s mammography systems, including:

ProFound Pro 5 , which combines Cancer Detection , a clinical AI solution that offers automatic lesion localization and degree of suspicion that are effective in diverse populations and dense breast tissue, and Automated Density Assessment for consistent, automated density classification with a patient-centric, accurate density assessment of 2D or 3D mammograms to support objective diagnostic decisions.

which combines , a clinical AI solution that offers automatic lesion localization and degree of suspicion that are effective in diverse populations and dense breast tissue, and for consistent, automated density classification with a patient-centric, accurate density assessment of 2D or 3D mammograms to support objective diagnostic decisions. Safeguard Review6: Optional AI-powered workflow that flags complex cases that may benefit from a secondary review. A large U.S. study demonstrated a 21% increase in cancer detection rate and a 23% increase in cancer detection rate for women with dense breasts with a multistage AI-driven workflow when compared to the standard of care.1

“At DeepHealth, we are committed to bringing the next era of AI-powered health informatics to help stage shift disease,” said Niccolo Stefani, MD, Business Leader Population Health & Clinical AI, DeepHealth. “Through our expanded collaboration with GE HealthCare, we are bringing the power of our new Breast Suite to providers around the world to enable early cancer detection, deeper clinical insights, and more confident decisions. Together we are pushing the boundaries of what mammography can deliver, not only for breast cancer screening but for women’s health more broadly.”

Latest advancements for breast cancer detection:

GE HealthCare also plans to showcase its latest women’s health innovations at SBI 2026, including:

Pristina Recon DL: An advanced 3D mammography image reconstruction technology, powered by deep learning, that sets a new standard in image definition and sharpness 7 . Pristina Recon DL leverages two deep learning models working in sequence to enable separation of meaningful signal from noise. The first model reconstructs high fidelity 3D volumes with greater purity – minimizing artifacts and perceived noise 8 . The second model is trained to enhance the visualization of clinically relevant information in the DL synthesized 2D view. As an enhancement to GE HealthCare’s Pristina Via system, it is the first mammography technology to use deep learning in combination with iterative reconstruction to provide outstanding digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) image quality without compromising on patient dose.

An advanced 3D mammography image reconstruction technology, powered by deep learning, that sets a new standard in image definition and sharpness . Pristina Recon DL leverages two deep learning models working in sequence to enable separation of meaningful signal from noise. The first model reconstructs high fidelity 3D volumes with greater purity – minimizing artifacts and perceived noise . The second model is trained to enhance the visualization of clinically relevant information in the DL synthesized 2D view. As an enhancement to GE HealthCare’s Pristina Via system, it is the first mammography technology to use deep learning in combination with iterative reconstruction to provide outstanding digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) image quality without compromising on patient dose. Invenia™ ABUS (Automated Breast Ultrasound) is the first FDA approved supplemental screening breast ultrasound, indicated as an adjunct to mammography and specifically designed to support early cancer detection in women with dense breasts. GE HealthCare is showcasing the Invenia™ ABUS Prime for the first time in the U.S. at SBI. The ultrasound system is a scalable, enterprise ready solution designed for large breast imaging programs and multi-site deployment. Across breast imaging networks, Invenia ABUS Prime can support early cancer detection with consistent acquisition and efficient workflows when leveraging five or more Invenia ABUS Prime systems.

is the first FDA approved supplemental screening breast ultrasound, indicated as an adjunct to mammography and specifically designed to support early cancer detection in women with dense breasts. GE HealthCare is showcasing the Invenia™ ABUS Prime for the first time in the U.S. at SBI. The ultrasound system is a scalable, enterprise ready solution designed for large breast imaging programs and multi-site deployment. Across breast imaging networks, Invenia ABUS Prime can support early cancer detection with consistent acquisition and efficient workflows when leveraging five or more Invenia ABUS Prime systems. The latest LOGIQ™ Series ultrasound systems deliver next-level imaging to support confident breast care across a broad range of patients. Built on the advanced cSound™ Architecture imaging platform, LOGIQ systems provide dedicated XDclear™ probes with high-quality visualization, offering strong penetration and contrast resolution to aid in the detection and evaluation of breast tissue changes. AI enabled workflow and decision-support tools help streamline lesion assessment, reduce exam time, and improve consistency in reporting – enabling efficient daily practice and reliable diagnostic decisions clinicians and patients can trust.

ultrasound systems deliver next-level imaging to support confident breast care across a broad range of patients. Built on the advanced cSound™ Architecture imaging platform, LOGIQ systems provide dedicated XDclear™ probes with high-quality visualization, offering strong penetration and contrast resolution to aid in the detection and evaluation of breast tissue changes. AI enabled workflow and decision-support tools help streamline lesion assessment, reduce exam time, and improve consistency in reporting – enabling efficient daily practice and reliable diagnostic decisions clinicians and patients can trust. SenoBright™ HD Contrast Enhanced Mammography (CEM) is a next-level mammogram that helps reduce the masking effect of fibroglandular breast tissue and increases the potential tumor signal to increase diagnostic confidence. It allows for imaging exams to be conducted in less than seven minutes and enables the detection of lesions that would otherwise go undetected9, providing patients with answers right away to help them avoid the anxiety of an inconclusive exam.

To learn more about these personalized breast cancer screening solutions at SBI 2026, please visit booth #724.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

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1 Certain components only available in the U.S.

2 Breast Suite comprises multiple applications including ProFound Pro, Breast Density, and DeepHealth Viewer. DeepHealth Viewer is manufactured by eRAD and distributed by DeepHealth. Not all components and functionality are available in all markets. Any claims made about Breast Suite may reference claims associated with its individual components.

3 Louis, L.D., Wakelin, E.A., McCabe, M.P. et al. Equitable impact of an AI-driven breast cancer screening workflow in real-world US-wide deployment. Nature Health (2025). This study was conducted across 4 states with 579,583 exams, 109 sites, and 96 radiologists. The multistage AI-driven workflow leverages breast imaging specialists selected by breast imaging practice leadership based on experience and clinical performance record for secondary review. The standard of care is based on radiologists reading cases without any AI.

4 Data on file: Rapid image processing flags highly suspicious cases in under five minutes when integrated with GE HealthCare’s Senographe Pristina system and using 1 GB bandwidth transmission.

5 Not CE marked. Not available in all markets.

6 Only available in the U.S.

7 Preference study performed on 140 study cases with 8 MQSA-approved radiologists, trained on clinical image quality by ACR, comparing Pristina Recon DL to ASiR v1. Reader performance evaluation on 19 680 reads with 8 readers using modeled clinical data comparing Pristina Recon DL and ASiR v1. Pristina Recon DL is an optional AI-based reconstruction solution of Senographe Pristina 3D.

8 Preference study performed on 140 study cases with 8 MQSA-approved radiologists, trained on clinical image quality by ACR, comparing Pristina Recon DL to ASIR V1. Pristina Recon DL is the reconstruction algorithm of Senographe Pristina 3D.

9 Compared to without contrast. J. Sung et al., Radiology 2019; 00:1–8. V. Sorin et al. American Journal of Roentgenology: W267-W274. 10.2214/AJR.17.19355

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