GE HealthCare announces cash dividend for first quarter of 2026

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: GEHC) today declared a cash dividend of $0.035 per share of Common Stock for the first quarter of 2026 payable on May 15, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of April 3, 2026.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carolynne Borders

+1 631 662 4317

carolynne.borders@gehealthcare.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Fox

+ 1 414 530 3027

jennifer.r.fox@gehealthcare.com