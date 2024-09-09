GC Biopharma Launches ALYGLO™ (Immune Globulin Intravenous, Human-stwk) 10% Liquid for Adults, an Immune Globulin for the Treatment of Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (PI) - Now Available in the US Marketplace

TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Biopharma USA, Inc. announced the launch and distribution of its immunoglobulin (IG) product ALYGLO (immune globulin intravenous, human-stwk), the company’s first 10% intravenous immunoglobulin therapy for the treatment of adult patients aged 17 years and older with primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI).

ALYGLO is a treatment option for patients with PI. This rare and chronic disorder occurs when the body’s ability to produce antibodies is impaired, affecting the immune system’s ability to fight infections.

ALYGLO, an immune globulin formulation, has met the primary endpoints for both safety and efficacy as established by the FDA recommended guidelines in our Phase 3 clinical trials. Its novel manufacturing process may help improve patient safety by using Cation Exchange Chromatography (CEX) to remove coagulation factor XIa (FXIa) to undetectable levels. ALYGLO was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 15, 2023.

Dr. Eun Chul Huh, President and CEO of GC Biopharma, said, “The US launch of ALYGLO by GC Biopharma USA is a historic milestone for the company and patients with primary immunodeficiency disease. It executes GC Biopharma’s mission to improve the health and lives of individuals who suffer from rare and chronic diseases globally. GC Biopharma’s commitment to the US further reflects its investment in R&D and a pipeline of future products to the US marketplace that will benefit patients and healthcare professionals.”

ALYGLO® is available to patients and healthcare professionals through a limited distribution network of top national Specialty Pharmacy providers. These partnerships provide a national footprint, delivering high-quality patient care for the primary immune deficiency population. ALYGLO is also available through specialty distributors throughout the United States.

“ALYGLO expands patients’ treatment options and improves access within the US marketplace,” stated Dr. Lisa Betts, Chief Operating Officer for GC Biopharma USA, Inc. “GC Biopharma is committed to providing life-saving therapies to people with rare diseases. We are excited to offer the primary immune deficiency population another immune globulin therapeutic option.”

Please see Important Safety Information for ALYGLO on the following pages and refer to the full Prescribing Information (PI) or visit Alyglo.com

For any medical or scientific questions regarding ALYGLO, call the GC Biopharma USA medical department at 1-833-426-6426.

About ALYGLO

ALYGLO is a liquid solution containing 10% immunoglobulin G (100 mg/mL) for intravenous infusion, manufactured from pooled human plasma from US donors. The manufacturing process includes multiple steps to reduce the risk of virus transmission. These include fractionation, solvent/detergent treatment, and nanofiltration. ALYGLO also uses its novel Cation Exchange Chromatography (CEX) in the manufacturing process for removing FXIa to undetectable levels.

About

efers to a group of disorders where the body’s ability to produce antibodies is impaired, affecting the immune system’s ability to fight infections. In PI, there’s a deficiency or absence of B cells or plasma cells, which are key in producing antibodies, particularly immunoglobulin G. This leads to increased susceptibility to infection, especially bacterial infections affecting the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts.

The PI indication for ALYGLO includes, but is not limited to, congenital agammaglobulinemia, common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, and severe combined immunodeficiencies.

About GC Biopharma Corp.

GC Biopharma Corp. (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) is a biopharmaceutical company that delivers lifesaving and life-sustaining protein therapeutics and vaccines. Headquartered in Yongin, South Korea, GC Biopharma is a leading global plasma protein and vaccine product manufacturer dedicated to quality healthcare solutions for over half a century.

About GC Biopharma USA, Inc.

USA

Teaneck, NJ

USA

the United States

GC Biopharma, Inc., headquartered in, established its sales, marketing, and business operations in 2018 to serve customers and patients throughout the US. Our foundation is built on the expertise of our parent company, GC Biopharma’s, expertise—a leading biopharmaceutical company delivering plasma therapies and vaccines worldwide. With GC Biopharma, Inc., GC Biopharma further intends to extend its footprint, bringing its expertise and legacy to

Forward-Looking Statements

USA

USA

USA

INDICATION

WARNING: THROMBOSIS, RENAL DYSFUNCTION and ACUTE RENAL FAILURE Thrombosis may occur with immune globulin intravenous (IGIV) products, including ALYGLO. Risk factors may include: advanced age, prolonged immobilization, hypercoagulable conditions, history of venous or arterial thrombosis, use of estrogens, indwelling vascular catheters, hyperviscosity, and cardiovascular risk factors.

Renal dysfunction, acute renal failure, osmotic nephropathy, and death may occur with the administration of IGIV products in predisposed patients.

Renal dysfunction and acute renal failure occur more commonly in patients receiving IGIV products containing sucrose. ALYGLO does not contain sucrose.

For patients at risk of thrombosis, renal dysfunction or renal failure, administer ALYGLO at the minimum dose and infusion rate practicable. Ensure adequate hydration in patients before administration. Monitor for signs and symptoms of thrombosis and assess blood viscosity in patients at risk for hyperviscosity.

ALYGLO™ is indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI) in adults aged 17 years and older. This includes, but is not limited to, congenital agammaglobulinemia, common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, and severe combined immunodeficiencies.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications: ALYGLO is contraindicated in patients who have a history of anaphylactic or severe systemic reaction to the administration of human immune globulin and in IgA-deficient patients with antibodies to IgA and a history of hypersensitivity.

ALYGLO is contraindicated in patients who have a history of anaphylactic or severe systemic reaction to the administration of human immune globulin and in IgA-deficient patients with antibodies to IgA and a history of hypersensitivity. Hypersensitivity: In case of hypersensitivity, discontinue infusion immediately and institute appropriate treatment. Epinephrine should be available for immediate treatment of severe acute hypersensitivity reactions.

In case of hypersensitivity, discontinue infusion immediately and institute appropriate treatment. Epinephrine should be available for immediate treatment of severe acute hypersensitivity reactions. Hyperproteinemia, Increased Serum Viscosity, and Hyponatremia: Hyperproteinemia, increased serum viscosity, and hyponatremia may occur.

Hyperproteinemia, increased serum viscosity, and hyponatremia may occur. Aseptic Meningitis Syndrome (AMS): Aseptic meningitis syndrome (AMS) may occur, especially with high doses or rapid infusion. AMS usually begins within several hours to 2 days following ALYGLO treatment. Discontinuation of treatment has resulted in remission of AMS within several days without sequelae.

Aseptic meningitis syndrome (AMS) may occur, especially with high doses or rapid infusion. AMS usually begins within several hours to 2 days following ALYGLO treatment. Discontinuation of treatment has resulted in remission of AMS within several days without sequelae. Hemolysis: Delayed hemolytic anemia due to enhanced red blood cell (RBC) sequestration and acute hemolysis consistent with intravascular hemolysis have been reported. Cases of severe hemolysis-related renal dysfunction/failure or disseminated intravascular coagulation have occurred following infusion of IGIV. Closely monitor patients for clinical signs and symptoms of hemolysis, particularly patients with risk factors.

Delayed hemolytic anemia due to enhanced red blood cell (RBC) sequestration and acute hemolysis consistent with intravascular hemolysis have been reported. Cases of severe hemolysis-related renal dysfunction/failure or disseminated intravascular coagulation have occurred following infusion of IGIV. Closely monitor patients for clinical signs and symptoms of hemolysis, particularly patients with risk factors. Transfusion-Related Acute Lung Injury: Noncardiogenic pulmonary edema (transfusion-related acute lung injury [TRALI]) may occur. TRALI is characterized by severe respiratory distress, pulmonary edema, hypoxemia, normal left ventricular function, and fever. Patients with TRALI may be managed using oxygen therapy with adequate ventilator support. Monitor patients for pulmonary adverse reactions.

Noncardiogenic pulmonary edema (transfusion-related acute lung injury [TRALI]) may occur. TRALI is characterized by severe respiratory distress, pulmonary edema, hypoxemia, normal left ventricular function, and fever. Patients with TRALI may be managed using oxygen therapy with adequate ventilator support. Monitor patients for pulmonary adverse reactions. Transmissible Infectious Agents: Because ALYGLO is made from human blood, it may carry a risk of transmitting infectious agents (eg, viruses, the variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease [vCJD] agent and, theoretically, the Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease [CJD] agent).

Because ALYGLO is made from human blood, it may carry a risk of transmitting infectious agents (eg, viruses, the variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease [vCJD] agent and, theoretically, the Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease [CJD] agent). Interference with Laboratory Tests: After infusion of immunoglobulin, the transitory rise of the various passively transferred antibodies in the patient’s blood may yield positive serological testing results, with the potential for a misleading interpretation.

After infusion of immunoglobulin, the transitory rise of the various passively transferred antibodies in the patient’s blood may yield positive serological testing results, with the potential for a misleading interpretation. Adverse reactions (observed in ≥ 5% of study subjects) were headache, nausea/vomiting, fatigue, nasal/sinus congestion, rash, arthralgia, diarrhea, muscle pain/aches, infusion site pain/swelling, abdominal pain/discomfort, cough, and dizziness.

(observed in ≥ 5% of study subjects) were headache, nausea/vomiting, fatigue, nasal/sinus congestion, rash, arthralgia, diarrhea, muscle pain/aches, infusion site pain/swelling, abdominal pain/discomfort, cough, and dizziness. It is recommended that ALYGLO be administered separately from other drugs or medications.

©2024 GC Biopharma USA, Inc. All rights reserved.

ALYGLO is a trademark of Green Cross Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gc-biopharma-launches-alyglo-immune-globulin-intravenous-human-stwk-10-liquid-for-adults-an-immune-globulin-for-the-treatment-of-primary-humoral-immunodeficiency-pi---now-available-in-the-us-marketplace-302240028.html

SOURCE GC Biopharma USA Inc.