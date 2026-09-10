Galectin Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

NORCROSS, Ga., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today announced that company management will present and attend the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 14-16, 2026 in New York, NY.

Presentation details:

Format: Company presentation and 1 on 1 meetings

Date & time: September 14th, 2026, at 11:30 AM ET

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/c18a40de-8b48-4807-b323-6fd60b6d73a8

The Galectin management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their representative at H.C. Wainwright.

The live and archived webcast will also be available on the Events & Presentations page in the investors section of the Company’s website.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin’s lead drug belapectin is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein, which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases, for which it has Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The lead development program is in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH) with cirrhosis and portal hypertension, the most advanced form of MASH-related fibrosis. Liver cirrhosis is one of the most pressing medical needs and a significant drug development opportunity. Additional development programs are in treatment of combination immunotherapy for advanced head and neck cancers and other malignancies. Advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com .

Company Contact:

Jack Callicutt, Chief Financial Officer

(678) 620-3186

ir@galectintherapeutics.com

Investors Relations Contact:

Kevin Gardner

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com