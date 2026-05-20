FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics Launches New iPSC Manufacturing Facility in Madison

Site will serve as company’s new headquarters and expands capacity and capabilities for induced pluripotent stem cell development and manufacturing

New facility is part of a $200 million investment by Fujifilm in expanding research product and cell therapy manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. to support the growing global market

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc., a pioneering global developer and manufacturer of human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), today celebrated the opening of its new headquarters and iPSC development and manufacturing facility in its Madison home. The new site is expected to quadruple the capacity for the company’s iPSC-based research products and services manufacturing footprint and expand capabilities across FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics’ research product portfolio. With an eye toward future demand for contract manufacturing of cell therapy products, the facility is designed to be scalable to accommodate a wide range of processes, from investigational drug manufacturing to commercial production.

The site will expand manufacturing of the company's iPSC-derived iCell product lines, which are increasingly leveraged for new approach methods (NAMs) in drug discovery.

"Completion of this facility comes at a critical time in the iPSC field, where FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics has been setting industry standards for more than 20 years," said Toshihisa Iida, director, corporate vice president, general manager of Life Sciences Strategy Headquarters and Bio CDMO Division, FUJIFILM Corporation, Japan.

“This new facility enables us to respond to growing demand from pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and academia engaged in new drug research and development, further delivering on our commitment to the development of life-changing medical treatments and to the people who will benefit from them.”

In recent years, regulatory guidance in the United States and Europe has heightened interest in transitioning away from animal testing and toward NAMs. Against this backdrop, the use of iPS cell–derived differentiated cells, which more accurately reproduce human biological functions, has been increasingly adopted in the evaluation of efficacy and safety at the preclinical stage of drug development.

As one part of a previously announced $200 million strategic investment by Fujifilm, the 175,000-square-foot building integrates state-of-the-art capabilities — such as cell culture manufacturing laboratories, process development laboratories, and a center of excellence for gene editing — that support both research-grade iPSC products and development services for partners developing next-generation cell therapies. The expanded capacity will advance development, manufacturing, and commercialization efforts across FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics’ portfolio.

“The opening of this facility is an exciting milestone for FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics and represents a crucial next step for scaling the infrastructure needed to support the next generation of iPSC-based research and therapeutics in the U.S.,” said Tomoyuki Hasegawa, president and CEO of FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics. “By expanding our development and manufacturing capabilities, we can better support partners working to translate stem cell science into real clinical impact. Our research portfolio additionally supports drug discovery across all therapeutic modalities, thus truly embodying our ‘Partners for Life’ brand.”

Today’s ribbon-cutting celebration was attended by Fujifilm’s leadership and state and local public officials, including Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Deputy Secretary Sam Rikkers of Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Acting Consul General of Japan Naoya Kishi, and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

“FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics is a Wisconsin success story,” said Gov. Evers. “Thanks to James Thomson’s pioneering stem cell research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, collaboration between our state’s public and private sectors, and global partnerships to carry this innovation forward, we are celebrating not only the growth of one company, but our state’s leadership throughout the fields of biohealth and biotechnology.”

“This facility reflects our commitment to reinforcing Madison’s position as a global center for stem cell innovation,” said Delara Motlagh, COO, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics. “The expanded footprint highlights the strength of the region’s biotechnology ecosystem while advancing regenerative medicine by supporting customers worldwide. We are a truly global company, headquartered in Madison.”

About FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. is a leading developer and manufacturer of human iPSCs and iPSC-derived cells utilized in drug discovery, contract development and manufacturing services for cell therapies. For its partners, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics utilizes its iPSC platform to advance the progress of therapeutic candidates in the clinic and provides contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services. In addition to cell therapy, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics also offers life science research tools including the company’s inventoried iCell® products, which are available in almost any cell type and are sourced from multiple cell lines which can be applied for target identification as well as toxicity testing. The company also offers custom cell services and cell banking. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics’ goal is to leverage the vast utility of iPSCs to advance human health and improve the quality of life for patients around the world. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmcdi.com

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: http://www.fujifilmholdings.com

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

Media Contacts:

Racheal Peters

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

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207-403-4790

IB Communications

fujifilm@ibcomms.agency