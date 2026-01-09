From Validation to Scale: Vektor Medical Closed 2025 with Clinical Momentum and Global Progress

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Medtech--Vektor Medical, a medical technology company transforming cardiac arrhythmia care, announced key milestones achieved in 2025, a year defined by progress, innovation, and growth. Vektor’s flagship technology vMap is the world’s only FDA-cleared, CE-Marked, non-invasive technology designed to help physicians better understand the sources of cardiac arrhythmias.

“Vektor Medical was founded on the belief that advanced, AI-developed technologies can deepen our understanding of human physiology and drive meaningful improvements in patient outcomes and lives,” said Rob Krummen, CEO, Vektor Medical. “In 2025, we set an ambitious agenda to help more patients, deepen our impact and broaden our reach – including a goal to double our annual procedure volume by supporting more hospitals and physicians. Along the way, we expanded our clinical indications and connectivity capabilities, launched a gold-standard randomized control trial involving vMap, and secured regulatory clearance in the European Union. We delivered on each of these priorities. As I reflect on the past year, I could not be prouder of this incredible team and I look forward to further advancing our impact in 2026.”

Growing Clinical Adoption: vMap Surpasses 2,500 Procedures

More than 2,500 procedures have now been performed worldwide using vMap, as adoption expands across health systems, community hospitals, and academic medical centers in both the United States and Europe. This underscores how Vektor is increasing clinical validation and leadership in delivering innovative solutions that may help improve procedural planning and patient outcomes.

Next-Generation vMap Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance

The next-generation vMap system secured FDA 510(k) clearance, expanding non-invasive mapping capabilities to include atrial flutter localization, direct ECG and data streaming integration with electroanatomic mapping systems, 3D model import and visualization, conversion of vMap into a Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), and enhanced local and remote connectivity to support secure data exchange.

Advancements in Clinical Evidence & Research

Vektor reached major research milestones in 2025, enrolling the first 100 patients in IMPRoVED-AF, a prospective, multicenter study evaluating vMap in persistent and recurrent AF, and initiating enrollment in the VITAL-EP study to assess outcomes across atrial and ventricular arrhythmias. These studies help generate critical evidence on how vMap can improve procedural planning and patient outcomes, reinforcing its role in shaping the future of arrhythmia care.

In addition, Heart Rhythm Case Reports published the first documented use of AI-guided ECG mapping to support Left Bundle Branch Area Pacing, showcasing vMap’s potential beyond arrhythmia mapping and into emerging conduction system pacing strategies.

CE Mark Expands Access to vMap

Vektor achieved CE Mark certification under EU MDR, creating the opportunity for hospitals and electrophysiologists across the European Union to access a new level of data-driven insights for arrhythmia care. As part of its phased commercialization strategy, Vektor has already initiated a Limited Market Release (LMR) in select European countries, an important step toward expanding adoption and establishing a strong foundation for future growth in Europe.

Leadership Expansion Strengthens Organizational Capacity

This year, Vektor welcomed three senior leaders to its executive team — Kelly Perez (CFO/SVP Operations), Jennifer Bayon (VP Strategy & Business Development), and Michael Andersen (VP Sales). Their combined experience in medtech, cardiovascular innovation, and commercialization further positions Vektor for accelerated growth and disciplined execution.

