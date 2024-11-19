Fresenius Medical Care’s AI-Powered Application of the Anemia Control Model Selected for CMS AI Demo Days in the United States

Fresenius Medical Care’s application of the Anemia Control Model recognized as one of only six projects chosen from over 300 submissions across all healthcare segments.

This selection highlights Fresenius Medical Care’s commitment to improving kidney care and outcomes through innovative analytics and clinical expertise.

Anemia Control Model, currently in use in clinics outside the United States , applies advanced AI technology to optimize anemia management in people with kidney disease and address challenges with erythropoietin and iron therapies.

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care (FME), the world’s leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, and its subsidiary, the Renal Research Institute (RRI), announced that their application of the Anemia Control Model (ACM) was featured at the first Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) artificial intelligence (AI) Demo Days in the U.S. The model leverages advanced AI to support nephrologists in optimizing anemia management for people with end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

“Being selected for CMS AI Demo Days reflects our commitment to improving the lives of people with kidney disease through practical and usable advanced, data-driven solutions,” said Frank Maddux, MD, Global Chief Medical Officer and member of management board at Fresenius Medical Care AG. “The Anemia Control Model embodies our dedication to providing nephrologists with meaningful insights that enhance care for people with advanced kidney-related anemia, improving outcomes and their quality of life.”

The ACM is designed to recommend optimal dosages of erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) and iron therapies. It helps to achieve and stabilize hemoglobin levels and iron stores in adults with ESRD. By reducing hemoglobin fluctuations, ACM supports efficient drug use while offering a decision-support tool that nephrologists can integrate into daily clinical practice.

Since 2013, ACM has been implemented in over 100 clinics within the Fresenius Medical Care network, demonstrating measurable success in achieving target hemoglobin rates, while reducing the amount of ESA needed for patients.

“We were honored to participate in CMS AI Demo Days to advance AI- driven solutions in healthcare. This recognition from CMS highlights the impact that data-driven solutions like the Anemia Control Model, combined with medical, clinical, and operational expertise, can have on kidney care,” said Len Usvyat, PhD, Senior Vice President, Head of Renal Research Institute.

CMS AI Demo Days, an initiative aimed at exploring the impact of AI in healthcare, offers healthcare organizations the opportunity to showcase AI innovations that enhance care delivery, improve patient outcomes, and promote health equity.

About Fresenius Medical Care:

Fresenius Medical Care is the world’s leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 4.1 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,732 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approx. 308,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the company’s website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

About Renal Research Institute (RRI):

Renal Research Institute (RRI), a subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care, achieves its mission to improve the outcomes of patients with kidney disease through research and innovation. RRI’s highly developed and specialized expertise in computational biomedicine, translational clinical and biomedical research, and data analytics underscore the Institute’s track record of thinking outside the box and identifying high-value areas. Through alliance and collaboration agreements, RRI has forged strategic research relationships with leading universities in the Americas, Asia, and Europe, fostering RRI’s position at the forefront of research activities in the field of dialysis and nephrology.

For more information, visit the Renal Research Institute’s website at www.renalresearch.com.

Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Media contact

Kirsten Stratton

T +1 781 929 8096

kirsten.stratton@freseniusmedicalcare.com

Christine Peters

T +49 160 60 66 770

christine.peters@freseniusmedicalcare.com

Contact for analysts and investors

Dominik Heger

Dr.

T +49 6172 609 2601

dominik.heger@freseniusmedicalcare.com

www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresenius-medical-cares-ai-powered-application-of-the-anemia-control-model-selected-for-cms-ai-demo-days-in-the-united-states-302308533.html

SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.