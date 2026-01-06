Fresenius Kabi Introduces New Presentation of Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz), a Biosimilar to Stelara®

45 mg/0.5 mL single dose vial provides dosing flexibility for pediatric patients

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CommittedToLife--Fresenius Kabi, an Operating Company of Fresenius, and a leading provider of essential medicines and medical technologies, announced today it has introduced a new presentation of Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz) in a 45 mg/0.5 mL single-dose vial for subcutaneous injection.

Otulfi® is a prescription medicine and the brand name for Fresenius Kabi’s FDA-approved biosimilar of the reference product, Stelara® (ustekinumab). With this addition, Fresenius Kabi now offers all dosage forms and strengths of the reference product, giving physicians flexibility and supporting patient treatment continuity. Fresenius Kabi’s Otulfi® has also received interchangeability designation from the FDA.

Otulfi® was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September 2024 for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, and adults and pediatric patents ages 6 and older with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy) and active psoriatic arthritis. The new dosage form provides dosing flexibility for pediatric patients under 60kg (132 lbs) who have plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

In March, Fresenius Kabi introduced Otulfi® in 45 mg/0.5mL and 90mg/mL single-dose prefilled syringes for subcutaneous injection and a 130mg/26mL single-dose vial for intravenous infusion.

“With this new presentation of Otulfi, we’re expanding treatment options for pediatric patients and reinforcing our commitment to improving access to biosimilars. Fresenius Kabi continues to grow its biosimilar portfolio to ensure patients of all ages benefit from therapies that meet the FDA’s rigorous standards for safety and efficacy," said Dr. Sang-Jin Pak, President Biopharma, Fresenius Kabi.

In May 2025, the FDA designated Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz) as an interchangeable biosimilar to the reference product Stelara® (ustekinumab). Depending on state pharmacy laws in the U.S., an interchangeable biosimilar can be dispensed at the pharmacy as a substitute for the reference product without requiring direct approval from the prescribing healthcare provider1. This can lead to a reduced administrative burden. Not all biosimilars receive interchangeability status.

About Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz)

Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz) is indicated for the treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in adult patients; moderate to severe plaque psoriasis for adult patients and pediatric patients six years or older, who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy; and active psoriatic arthritis in adults and pediatric patients six years or older. Otulfi® is contraindicated in patients with clinically significant hypersensitivity to ustekinumab products or to any of the excipients in Otulfi®. The drug received FDA approval in September 2024 and has been available in the U.S. since March 2025.

Otulfi® is a human monoclonal antibody that targets the cytokines interleukin-12 and interleukin-23, which play an important role in inflammatory and immune responses. The FDA approval of Otulfi® was based on a thorough evaluation of a comprehensive data package including analytical, pre-clinical, clinical, and manufacturing data. Otulfi® demonstrated comparable efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity to the reference drug Stelara® in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Otulfi® was approved for both subcutaneous and intravenous formulations which will offer a comprehensive, alternative treatment solution for health care professionals and patients treated with ustekinumab in the U.S.

Fresenius Kabi’s growing pipeline of autoimmune and oncology biosimilars has several molecules in early and late-stage development.

Indications

Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz) is an IL-12/23 antagonist indicated for treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy; active psoriatic arthritis; moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease; moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. Otulfi® is also indicated for pediatric patients ≥6 years of age with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy and active psoriatic arthritis.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz) is contraindicated in patients with clinically significant hypersensitivity to ustekinumab products or to any of the excipients in Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz).

Infections

Ustekinumab products may increase the risk of infections and reactivation of latent infections. Serious bacterial, mycobacterial, fungal, and viral infections were observed in patients receiving ustekinumab products.

Serious infections requiring hospitalization, or otherwise clinically significant infections, reported in clinical trials included the following: Plaque psoriasis: diverticulitis, cellulitis, pneumonia, appendicitis, cholecystitis, sepsis, osteomyelitis, viral infections, gastroenteritis, urinary tract infections; Psoriatic arthritis: cholecystitis; Crohn’s disease: anal abscess, gastroenteritis, ophthalmic herpes zoster, pneumonia, Listeria meningitis and Ulcerative colitis: gastroenteritis, ophthalmic herpes zoster, pneumonia, listeriosis.

Avoid initiating treatment with Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz) in patients with a clinically important active infection until the infection resolves or is adequately treated. Consider the risks and benefits of treatment prior to initiating use of Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz) in patients with a chronic infection or a history of recurrent infection.

Instruct patients to seek medical advice if signs or symptoms suggestive of an infection occur while on treatment with Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz).

Discontinue Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz) for serious or clinically significant infections until the infection resolves or is adequately treated.

Theoretical Risk for Vulnerability to Particular Infections

Individuals genetically deficient in IL-12/IL-23 are particularly vulnerable to disseminated infections from mycobacteria (including nontuberculous, environmental mycobacteria), Salmonella (including nontyphi strains), and Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccinations. Serious infections and fatal outcomes have been reported in such patients.

It is not known whether patients with pharmacologic blockade of IL-12/IL-23 from treatment with ustekinumab products may be susceptible to these types of infections. Consider appropriate diagnostic testing (e.g., tissue culture, stool culture, as dictated by clinical circumstances).

Pre-Treatment Evaluation of Tuberculosis (TB)

Evaluate patients for TB prior to initiating treatment with Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz).

Avoid administering Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz) to patients with active TB infection. Initiate treatment of latent TB before administering Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz). Consider anti-TB therapy prior to initiation of Otulfi (ustekinumab-aauz) in patients with a past history of latent or active TB in whom an adequate course of treatment cannot be confirmed.

Closely monitor patients receiving Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz) for signs and symptoms of active TB during and after treatment.

Malignancies

Ustekinumab products are immunosuppressants and may increase the risk of malignancy. Malignancies were reported among subjects who received ustekinumab in clinical trials. In rodent models, inhibition of IL-12/IL-23p40 increased the risk of malignancy. The safety of ustekinumab products has not been evaluated in patients who have a history of malignancy or who have a known malignancy.

There have been reports of the rapid appearance of multiple cutaneous squamous cell carcinomas in patients receiving ustekinumab products who had pre-existing risk factors for developing non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC). Monitor all patients receiving Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz) for the appearance of NMSC. Closely follow patients >60 years of age, those with a medical history of prolonged immunosuppressant therapy, and those with a history PUVA treatment.

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis and angioedema, have been reported with ustekinumab products. If an anaphylactic or other clinically significant hypersensitivity reaction occurs, institute appropriate therapy and discontinue Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz).

Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome (PRES)

Two cases of posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES), also known as Reversible Posterior Leukoencephalopathy Syndrome (RPLS), were reported in clinical trials. Cases have also been reported in postmarketing experience in patients with psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease. Clinical presentation included headaches, seizures, confusion, visual disturbances, and imaging changes consistent with PRES a few days to several months after initiating ustekinumab products. A few cases reported latency of a year or longer. Patients recovered with supportive care following withdrawal of ustekinumab.

Monitor all patients treated with Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz) for signs and symptoms of PRES. If PRES is suspected, promptly administer appropriate treatment and discontinue Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz).

Immunizations

Prior to initiating therapy with Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz), patients should receive all age-appropriate immunizations as recommended by current immunization guidelines. Patients being treated with Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz) should not receive live vaccines. Avoid administering BCG vaccines during treatment with Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz), or for one year prior to initiating treatment or one year following discontinuation of treatment. Caution is advised when administering live vaccines to household contacts of patients receiving Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz) because of the potential risk for shedding from the household contact and transmission to patient.

Non-live vaccinations received during a course of Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz) may not elicit an immune response sufficient to prevent disease.

Noninfectious Pneumonia

Cases of interstitial pneumonia, eosinophilic pneumonia, and cryptogenic organizing pneumonia have been reported during post-approval use of ustekinumab products. Clinical presentations included cough, dyspnea, and interstitial infiltrates following one to three doses. Serious outcomes have included respiratory failure and prolonged hospitalization. Patients improved with discontinuation of therapy and in certain cases, administration of corticosteroids. If diagnosis is confirmed, discontinue Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz) and institute appropriate treatment.

Most Common Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (≥3%) seen in patients treated with Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz) are: Psoriasis: nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, headache, fatigue; Crohn’s disease, induction: vomiting; Crohn’s disease, maintenance: nasopharyngitis, injection site erythema, vulvovaginal candidiasis/mycotic infection, bronchitis, pruritus, urinary tract infection, sinusitis; Ulcerative colitis, induction: nasopharyngitis and Ulcerative colitis, maintenance: nasopharyngitis, headache, abdominal pain, influenza, fever, diarrhea, sinusitis, fatigue, nausea.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC at 1-800-551-7176 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or to report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC at 1-800-551-7176 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch. Please click to see the full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for Otulfi® (ustekinumab-aauz) here.

About Fresenius Kabi

As a global healthcare company, Fresenius Kabi is Committed to Life. The company’s products, technologies, and services are used for the therapy and care of patients with critical and chronic conditions. With more than 41,000 employees and present in more than 100 countries, Fresenius Kabi’s expansive product portfolio focuses on providing access to essential medicines and technologies.

In Biopharma, Fresenius Kabi offers cutting-edge biosimilars for autoimmune diseases and oncology. With leading market positions in Clinical Nutrition, a broad portfolio of enteral and parenteral products makes a distinct difference in patients’ nutritional status. In MedTech, the company provides vital infusion pumps, cell and gene therapy devices, disposables, and more. Fresenius Kabi is a global leader in supplying blood collection bags and devices, supporting blood banks and health care facilities worldwide. The company’s I.V. Generics and Fluids for infusion therapy help save millions of lives every year, in emergency medicine, surgery, oncology, and intensive care.

Fresenius Kabi takes a holistic approach to health care and uniquely combines experience, expertise, innovation, and dedication – making a difference in the lives of 450 million patients annually. With the #FutureFresenius strategy, the company is developing, producing, and selling new products and technologies and aspires to expand its position as a leading global provider of therapies, improve patient care, generate sustainable value for stakeholders – shaping the future of healthcare.

Fresenius Kabi is part of the Fresenius Group, founded in 1912, along with Helios and Quirónsalud. As ONE team, the companies in the Fresenius Group are committed to providing lifesaving and life-changing healthcare solutions on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.fresenius-kabi.com/us. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Reference:

U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (2024, June 20). 9 Things to Know About Biosimilars and Interchangeable Biosimilars. https://www.fda.gov/drugs/things-know-about/9-things-know-about-biosimilars-and-interchangeable-biosimilars

