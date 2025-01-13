Frenelle Pharma Officially Launches: CEO Missling Attends JPM 2025 Representing Frenelle’s Portfolio

PLYMOUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frenelle Pharma, a groundbreaking portfolio of companies leveraging FarosTM, our proprietary long-acting injectable technology, is proud to announce its official launch. Building on the success of SX600, Frenelle Pharma is poised to redefine medical innovation across human and animal health.





Frenelle Pharma is the parent organization to three distinct subsidiaries, each dedicated to advancing healthcare solutions:

Frenelle PBC: A public benefit corporation, Frenelle PBC is dedicated to engineering superior medications to address addiction, aiming to maximize access and utilization for patients by commercializing long-acting injectable drugs with a public health mission. We have recently announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic to bring this critical mission to life.

SpineThera: A clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing SX600, a long-acting injectable drug for lumbar radicular pain (sciatica) that has demonstrated best-in-class potential in a Phase 2 clinical trial.

Anumio: Specializing in animal health, Anumio is focused on improving veterinary medicine with innovative, long-acting treatments that enhance the care and welfare of our pets.

“Based on the success of SX600 in lumbar radicular pain our team has identified a number of opportunities to expand the application of our FarosTM long-acting injectable technology. Our portfolio is strategically organized into therapeutic area focused subsidiaries,” said Jeff Missling, CEO of Frenelle Pharma. “Our team is dedicated to enhancing the effectiveness and durability of treatments while minimizing side effects. We are deeply committed to ensuring equitable access to healthcare and place patients at the center of every decision we make.”

FarosTM, the proprietary technology driving Frenelle Pharma’s innovations enables precise, sustained delivery of medications, reducing dosing frequency while enhancing efficacy and patient compliance. This platform has already demonstrated its transformative potential through SX600.

As part of its launch, Frenelle Pharma will participate in key industry events, including BIO 1:1 Partnering @ JPM, from January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco. This event offers a unique opportunity to showcase the company’s vision and build strategic collaborations with investors, pharmaceutical leaders, and healthcare innovators.

About Frenelle Pharma

Frenelle Pharma is a pioneering portfolio of companies leveraging FarosTM, our proprietary long-acting injectable technology to address critical healthcare challenges. The micro-size of the Faros™ technology, smaller than red blood cells, enables injections through very small gauge needles that can minimize injection site pain, and has potential to improve the safety of soft tissue injections and aerodynamic properties compatible with inhalation applications. With subsidiaries focused on addiction treatment, pain management, and animal health, Frenelle Pharma is committed to advancing science and improving lives. Frenelle Pharma is based in Medical Alley, Minnesota, the epicenter of health innovation and care.

For more information or to schedule a meeting during JPM or outside the event, please contact us.

Jeff Missling, CEO

612-508-4795

jmissling@frenellepharma.com

www.frenellepharma.com