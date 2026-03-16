Frazier Life Sciences Appoints Mansi Shinde as Vice President of Company Creation

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frazier Life Sciences (FLS), a longstanding investment firm focused on innovative therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Mansi Shinde, Ph.D., as Vice President of Company Creation. Dr. Shinde will join FLS’ Boston office and drive the formation of new companies focused on translating groundbreaking science into potential therapeutics.

“Mansi’s experience across company creation, business development and portfolio strategy makes her a strong addition to our Boston team,” said Joe Cabral, Partner at Frazier Life Sciences. “We are excited to work with her to identify opportunities to develop novel therapeutics with the potential for meaningful patient impact.”

Dr. Shinde brings broad experience across corporate development and company formation, with a track record of shaping and advancing early-stage biotech organizations. Most recently, Dr. Shinde served as Head of Corporate Development at nChroma Bio, where she led business development initiatives and guided portfolio strategy. Prior to nChroma, she helped build and launch Nvelop Therapeutics, a genetic medicine company, and played a key role in navigating its merger with Chroma Medicine. Earlier in her career, Dr. Shinde was an Operating Associate at 5AM Ventures, focusing on scientific diligence and new company formation, including the buildout of Diagon Therapeutics, a 5AM Ventures NewCo developing iPSC-derived cell therapies. Before that, she worked at Health Advances advising biotech and pharmaceutical companies on corporate, business and clinical development, portfolio strategy and commercialization.

“The Frazier Life Sciences team has a long track record of building cutting-edge therapeutics companies, and I am eager to support the advancement of innovative science with the potential to meaningfully improve patients’ lives,” said Dr. Shinde.

Dr. Shinde received her Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of Pennsylvania and holds a B.A. in Biology and Business from New York University.

About Frazier Life Sciences:

Frazier Life Sciences (FLS) invests globally in private and publicly traded companies that discover, develop, and commercialize innovative biopharmaceuticals. The firm manages over $5 billion in capital across venture and public strategies. Since 2010, FLS portfolio companies have achieved 76 FDA-approved therapeutics and completed more than 60 IPOs or strategic acquisitions.

FLS is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices in San Diego, Seattle and Boston.

For more information about FLS, please visit frazierls.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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