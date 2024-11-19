Frazier Life Sciences Appoints John Smither and Jim Williams as Senior Advisors

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frazier Life Sciences (FLS), a longstanding investment firm focused on innovative therapeutics, today announced the addition of industry veterans John Smither and Jim Williams, MBA, as Senior Advisors.





“John and Jim are seasoned veterans in the field, and each brings a differentiated skill set that will enable us to strengthen our execution across the private and public investment strategies of the firm,” said Patrick Heron, Managing Partner at FLS.

John has over 25 years of financial experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Before joining FLS, John served as the Chief Financial Officer of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., where he led the company’s successful initial public offering and four follow-on financings. Prior to Arcutis, Smither served as the Chief Financial Officer at Sienna Biopharmaceutics, Kite Pharma, a Gilead Company, Unity Biotechnology and Kythera Biopharmaceuticals. John held several financial positions of increasing responsibility, including Vice President of Finance and Administration for Amgen’s European operations in 28 countries, and served as Executive Director of Corporate Accounting. John is currently on the Boards of NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) and Genlux Corporation (Nasdaq: GNLX).

“The FLS team has created and supported many successful life sciences companies,” said John. “I am eager to join this team and help make a meaningful impact across the FLS portfolio to continue bringing important innovations to patients in need.”

Jim has over 35 years of investment strategy expertise. Prior to joining FLS, he was the first Chief Investment Officer for the J. Paul Getty Trust in Los Angeles which provides funding for Getty’s museums, conservation projects, library and grant program, and a staff of over 1,500 employees focused on the visual arts. Before that, Jim was President of Harbor Capital Advisors and Harbor’s family of mutual funds. Jim serves on the Boards of Trustees for Ariel mutual funds and SEI mutual funds. He sits on the Board of the Toigo Foundation, which promotes opportunities for minorities in the financial services industry.

“I appreciate the commitment FLS has made over the years to deliver novel therapeutics with tangible effects on human health worldwide,” said Jim. “I look forward to contributing to the team’s strategy of accelerating the long-term growth and success of promising biotech companies.”

About Frazier Life Sciences

Frazier Life Sciences invests globally in private and publicly traded companies that discover, develop, and commercialize innovative biopharmaceuticals. Frazier Life Sciences manages over $3.9 billion in capital, including Venture Funds focusing on company creation and private companies and the long-only Public Fund focused on small and mid-cap public companies. Since 2005, over 60 Frazier Life Sciences portfolio companies, many of which were created or seeded by FLS, have completed IPOs or M&As. The Frazier Life Sciences team consists of over 40 professionals with deep expertise in biopharmaceuticals, primarily located in Palo Alto, Calif. (headquarters), San Diego, Seattle, Boston, New York and London.

For more information about Frazier Life Sciences, please visit frazierls.com and follow on LinkedIn.

