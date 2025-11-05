SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fractyl Health to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Updates on November 12, 2025

November 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the Company), a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pattern-breaking approaches to treat the root causes of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2025 and provide business updates on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call and presentation can be accessed in the “Events” section of Fractyl Health’s website at http://ir.fractyl.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity and T2D. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, obesity and T2D continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl’s goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. The Company has a robust and growing IP portfolio, with 33 granted U.S. patents and approximately 40 pending U.S. applications, along with numerous foreign issued patents and pending applications. Fractyl is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit www.fractyl.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Jessica Cotrone, Head of Corporate Communications
jcotrone@fractyl.com, 978.760.5622

Investor Contact
Brian Luque, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
IR@fractyl.com, 951.206.1200


