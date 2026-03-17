Fractyl Health to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Updates on March 24, 2026

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the Company), a clinical stage metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering novel approaches to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 and provide business updates on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call and presentation can be accessed in the “Events” section of Fractyl Health’s website at http://ir.fractyl.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health is a clinical stage metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering novel approaches to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes. Our Revita® and Rejuva® candidates are designed to target root causes of metabolic diseases, allowing us to advance metabolic disease treatment from chronic management towards prevention and reversal of disease. Fractyl is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Contact

Brian Luque, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

IR@fractyl.com, 951.206.1200