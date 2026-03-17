SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fractyl Health to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Updates on March 24, 2026

March 17, 2026 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the Company), a clinical stage metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering novel approaches to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 and provide business updates on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call and presentation can be accessed in the “Events” section of Fractyl Health’s website at http://ir.fractyl.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

About Fractyl Health        

Fractyl Health is a clinical stage metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering novel approaches to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes. Our Revita® and Rejuva® candidates are designed to target root causes of metabolic diseases, allowing us to advance metabolic disease treatment from chronic management towards prevention and reversal of disease. Fractyl is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Contact

Brian Luque, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
IR@fractyl.com, 951.206.1200


Massachusetts Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Investment volatility metaphor of riding roller coaster, financial stock market fluctuation rising up and falling down concept, people investors riding roller coaster on fluctuated market chart.
Earnings
Biotechs Report Regulatory Headaches, High-Stakes Catalysts During Q4 Earnings
March 13, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Jamaica economic collapse, decreasing values with coins, crisis and downgrade concept, Jamaica flag with changes, falling arrow, news banner idea, fail and decrease, financial decline
Earnings
Novo Holdings’ Assets Fell 34% in 2025 As Its Namesake Drugmaker Struggled
March 12, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: February Brings First YOY Job Increase Since 2022
March 12, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Anderson Memorial Bridge and Dunster House view in Cambridge near Boston
Job Trends
6 Companies Hiring in Cambridge
March 11, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel