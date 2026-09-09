Fractyl Health to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the Company or Fractyl), a clinical stage metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering novel approaches to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced that Harith Rajagopalan, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: On-demand presentation and one-on-one meetings

Presentation available beginning Friday, September 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET

One-on-one meetings: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

Date: Monday, September 14, 2026

Time: 5:35 PM ET

Live and on-demand webcasts of each event can be accessed in the “Events” section of Fractyl Health’s website at http://ir.fractyl.com. Each webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days following the live event.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl is a clinical-stage metabolic therapeutics company advancing two differentiated candidates designed to target the root causes of obesity and T2D: Revita, a procedural therapy in pivotal development for post-GLP-1 weight maintenance, and Rejuva, an AAV-based gene therapy platform with its lead candidate RJVA-001 entering first-in-human clinical studies. Fractyl’s goal is to advance metabolic disease treatment from chronic management toward prevention and reversal of disease. Fractyl is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Contact

Brian Luque, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

IR@fractyl.com, 951.206.1200