Press Releases

Fractyl Health to Participate in the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

December 2, 2025 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the Company or Fractyl), a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pattern-breaking approaches that treat root causes of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced that Harith Rajagopalan, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be participating in a fireside chat at the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference, being held December 2-4, 2025, in Coral Gables, FL.

8th Annual Evercore Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

Date: 12/03/2025

Time: 1:45 PM ET

A webcast replay will be accessible following the live session on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://ir.fractyl.com/

About Fractyl Health
Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity and T2D. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, obesity and T2D continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl’s goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. The Company has a robust and growing IP portfolio, with 33 granted U.S. patents and approximately 45 pending U.S. applications, along with numerous foreign issued patents and pending applications. Fractyl is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit www.fractyl.com.

Contact

Brian Luque, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
IR@fractyl.com, 951.206.1200


Massachusetts Events
