Foundation Medicine Launches Whole Genome Sequencing Germline Test for Research Use to Accelerate Biopharmaceutical Research and Therapy Development Beyond Oncology

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) test now available through Foundation Medicine’s FlexOMx Lab™ to support biomarker discovery and drug development across cardiometabolic, immunologic and neurologic disease areas

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundation Medicine, Inc., a global precision medicine company, today announced the launch of its Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) Germline test for research use. This important portfolio expansion is now available through Foundation Medicine’s FlexOMx Lab™ to support biopharmaceutical partners’ translational research programs and retrospective clinical trials.

By delivering comprehensive genome-wide coverage of both exonic and intronic regions, Foundation Medicine’s WGS Germline test is the company’s first assay to provide biopharmaceutical partners with rich genomic insights needed for the exploration and detection of chronic, heterogenous disease areas. Foundation Medicine has a rich history of scientific firsts in comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) that changed the course of precision medicine in cancer and is now applying that expertise to new disease areas, beginning with cardiometabolic, immunologic and neurologic disorders. Last year, Foundation Medicine achieved the historic milestone of 100 approved companion diagnostic (CDx) indications, the most of any CGP company.1

"As biopharmaceutical pipelines expand targeted therapies beyond the traditional oncology space and into different areas of medicine, the demand for quality germline data has never been greater,” said Troy Schurr, chief commercial officer at Foundation Medicine. “Foundation Medicine has built a legacy on its proven ability to navigate the complexities of CDx development and global regulatory landscapes in oncology, and by extending these end-to-end capabilities into germline whole genome sequencing, we are opening a new chapter to solve critical diagnostic challenges across the broader healthcare ecosystem.”

The WGS Germline test provides the molecular blueprint drug developers need to move from broad treatments to a personalized approach. By unveiling the hidden pathways of complex diseases, Foundation Medicine empowers its biopharmaceutical partners to decode the trajectory of a disorder. Whether assessing polygenic risk scores to inform disease susceptibility or leveraging pharmacogenomic response scores to pre-empt adverse drug reactions, these insights can turn biological complexity into a clear, personalized roadmap for future clinical success. By leveraging Foundation Medicine’s expertise, the company’s new germline solution translates genomic insights from the lab to enable the development of next-generation personalized therapies.

Foundation Medicine’s portfolio of tests and services offers biopharmaceutical partners options for uncovering multi-omic insights in oncology and other disease at every milestone to help de-risk their programs and accelerate the transition from phase to phase.

To learn more about Foundation Medicine’s WGS Germline test, visit https://www.foundationmedicine.com/wgs-germline-assay-ruo.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine is a global, patient-focused precision medicine company delivering high-quality, transformative diagnostic solutions in cancer and other diseases. We provide tests and solutions to transform care throughout a patient’s experience, from defining a diagnosis to determining the appropriate treatment to ongoing monitoring. We help accelerate the development of new personalized therapies by leveraging our vast knowledge of precision medicine, real world data and AI-powered tools, expanding the information our diagnostic solutions provide to enable improved outcomes for patients. Every day, we are inspired to think differently to transform the lives of people living with cancer and other diseases. For more information, visit us at www.FoundationMedicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and BlueSky.

1 Data on File, Foundation Medicine, Inc., data as of 2025.

