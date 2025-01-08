Found Expands Access to Personalized Weight Care with Introduction of Affordable Needle-Free Semaglutide

The addition of oral dissolving tablets reinforces Found’s mission to expand access to personalized weight care, meeting diverse member needs by providing a needle-free option that’s easier to incorporate into everyday life.





AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Found, the leading specialized weight care telehealth platform, announced the expansion of its industry-leading formulary of more than a dozen medications to include compounded oral semaglutide dissolving tablets. This needle-free option requires no refrigeration and costs just $189 for four-week doses, addressing three major barriers to treatment: needle aversion, logistical constraints, and cost. Since launching in 2019, Found has served more than 250,000 patients across the United States and booked more than one million consultations, offering personalized, medication-assisted weight loss designed by leading obesity specialists.

“Weight care is at a critical inflection point with unprecedented consumer demand, but limited options for personalized treatment that fit individual lifestyles,” said Found Chief Medical Officer Rekha Kumar, MD, MS, former Medical Director of the American Board of Obesity Medicine. “While injectable GLP-1s have revolutionized obesity medicine, significant barriers still exist for many patients. By introducing oral dissolving tablets as part of our comprehensive toolkit of more than a dozen medication options, we’re enabling our clinicians to deliver personalized care while removing common obstacles like needle anxiety, storage requirements, or complexities around managing medications effectively. Each member receives dedicated 1:1 support from our care team to find their optimal treatment path, whether that’s our new sublingual option or another medication from our extensive formulary. This initiative also allows us to advance our understanding of the potential benefits of alternative delivery methods, gathering valuable real-world insights while expanding treatment options for those who need them most.”

The addition of sublingual semaglutide to Found’s medication formulary delivers several key innovations:

Comprehensive Care : This latest addition to Found’s medication toolkit helps to lower the barrier of entry for patients, providing the most extensive breadth of medications available to meet individual patient needs

: This latest addition to Found’s medication toolkit helps to lower the barrier of entry for patients, providing the most extensive breadth of medications available to meet individual patient needs Affordable Access : Access to sublingual semaglutide is available at $189 for a four-week dose

: Access to sublingual semaglutide is available at $189 for a four-week dose Clinical Oversight : Physician-supervised monitoring and dosing optimization for personalized care

: Physician-supervised monitoring and dosing optimization for personalized care Outcomes Insights: The addition of sublingual formulations creates an opportunity to understand valuable real-world learnings about efficacy and patient experience for alternative delivery methods

On the importance of expanding treatment options, Board Member Dena Bravata, MD, MS, and co-founder of Lyra Health, said: “The introduction of affordable sublingual semaglutide represents a significant step forward in addressing the diverse needs of patients seeking weight care. Found’s commitment to combining personalized treatment options with rigorous clinical oversight sets a new standard for patient-centric care.”

Found bridges biology and behavior change through its comprehensive platform, which offers a personalized approach to weight care, including:

Access to one of industry’s most extensive medication formularies, with 12+ treatment options tailored to individual needs and preferences

Expert clinical oversight from clinicians trained in obesity medicine who develop personalized treatment plans and provide ongoing care optimization

Dedicated care team support for seamless medication management, side effect monitoring, and treatment adjustments based on individual response

One-on-one lifestyle and behavioral coaching to help members build sustainable habits and navigate their unique health journey

Built-in progress tracking tools, educational resources, and community support to help members stay motivated and informed

“Today’s announcement reinforces our commitment to making lasting weight loss possible for the more than 70% of Americans affected by overweight or obesity,” added Found CEO Luca Ranaldi. “By expanding our formulary to include sublingual semaglutide, we’re not just offering another medication, we’re reimagining how personalized weight care can be delivered at scale.”

The sublingual semaglutide program will be available to eligible patients starting January 8 through Found’s comprehensive care platform. For more information about Found’s approach to personalized weight care, visit www.joinfound.com

About Found

Found is a physician-designed weight care platform transforming the way society approaches personalized weight management. Founded in 2019, Found provides members with one of the industry’s largest medication formularies alongside judgment-free, evidence-based care that combines medication and behavior change support. This comprehensive approach drives lasting results while reducing costs for consumers, employers, and payors. Named one of the best weight loss programs in the United States by Forbes and USA Today, Found is also a member of the Strategies to Overcome and Prevent (STOP) Obesity Alliance. For more information, visit www.joinfound.com.

Contacts



Media Contact

Cassi Gritzmacher

press@joinfound.com