Fortitude Biomedicines Launches With $13M in Financing to Advance Novel Antibody-based Therapies for Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases and Cancer

Financing supports advancement of lead immune cell targeting biologic through IND enabling studies and development of a proprietary GLUE-DAC TM platform for discovering novel ADCs that harness the power of molecular glue payloads

Serial biotech entrepreneur Jesse Chen appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer & Board Director

Seed financing co-led by K2 Bio Partners, Shanghai Healthcare Angel Capital, and Elikon Venture

Fortitude Biomedicines, Inc., (Fortitude) a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on immune cell targeting biologics and molecular glue payload–enabled antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of a wide range of autoimmune diseases and cancers, announced today the Company's launch following closing of a $13 million Seed financing, co-led by K2 Bio Partners, Shanghai Healthcare Angel Capital (SHAC), and Elikon Venture, with additional investment from Everjoy Fortune and Taihill Venture.

Proceeds from the financing will support the Company’s lead immune cell targeting biologic program through Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies. Additionally, Fortitude is harnessing the power of its GLUE-DACTM drug discovery engine to advance other pipeline therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune diseases. GLUE-DACTM is a next-generation antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) platform powered by proprietary molecular glue payloads. Originally developed in Professor Jin Wang’s research laboratory at Baylor College of Medicine, GLUE-DACTM integrates the precision targeting of ADCs with the catalytic power of targeted protein degradation. GLUE-DACTM has the potential to expand the therapeutic window of ADCs, overcome resistance mechanisms, and unlock new therapeutic targets.

Fortitude was co-founded by serial entrepreneur, Jesse Chen, Ph.D., who previously co-founded both TRIANA Biomedicines and Avilar Therapeutics, and Professor Jin Wang, Ph.D., Director at Center for NexGen Therapeutics and Michael E. DeBakey, M.D. Endowed Professor in Pharmacology at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Chen will serve as President and CEO to lead the company’s research and business operations. Before launching Fortitude, he served as Chief Technology Officer at TRIANA Biomedicines and brings nearly two decades of discovery research and management experience, spanning early discovery through preclinical development.

Dr. Chen serves on Fortitude’s Board of Directors alongside independent Chair of the Board, Tim Noyes, President and CEO of Newleos Therapeutics, and institutional director Yunhai Wang, Ph.D., Managing Partner at K2 Bio Partners.

“Fortitude is at the forefront of a new era in therapeutic innovation. With proprietary antibody-based technology, we are unlocking the ability to precisely target diseases while engaging the body’s own biology in powerful, transformative ways,” said Dr. Jesse Chen, President and CEO of Fortitude. “GLUE-DACTM is a powerful modality that aims to redefine precision medicines and bring new hope to patients.”

“Resistance is increasingly emerging as a challenge in the current ADC therapeutic landscape. The field urgently needs payloads with distinct mechanisms of action. GLUE-DACTM technology meets this unmet need by combining the validated delivery capabilities of antibodies with the transformative potential of targeted protein degradation,” said Dr. Jin Wang, Professor in Pharmacology at Baylor College of Medicine. “I am thrilled to work with Fortitude to advance their novel platform and be part of their mission to deliver a new generation of effective therapies for patients.”

“Fortitude Biomedicines is dedicated to developing next-generation biologics and ADC technology for immunotherapy and oncology therapy. The founding team brings a strong global perspective, with deep expertise and a proven track record across translational research, drug development, and clinical execution. K2 Bio Partners has been conducting systematic research in the immunotherapy and oncology space and highly recognizes Fortitude’s scientific vision, differentiated technology approach, and leading position in this field,” said Dr. Yunhai Wang, Managing Partner at K2 Bio Partners. “We believe that Fortitude has the potential to become a leading international enterprise in immunotherapy and oncology treatment. We look forward to working closely with the company to accelerate the development of its pipeline and bring benefits to patients worldwide.”

“Fortitude employs a unique platform to develop novel payloads for antibody-drug conjugates, addressing resistance seen with conventional ADCs and extending this modality to autoimmune diseases, which is a meaningful and transformative effort for the current therapeutic landscape,” said Samuel Guo, Partner of SHAC. “With the seasoned team led by Dr. Chen, we are highly confident in advancing the development of potential life-changing therapies."

About Fortitude Biomedicines

Fortitude Biomedicines is a private biotechnology company headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, pioneering next-generation immune cell targeting biologics and an antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) platform powered by proprietary molecular glue payloads. By integrating the precision targeting of ADCs with the catalytic power of targeted protein degradation, the company is developing transformative therapies with the potential to expand the therapeutic window of ADCs, overcome resistance mechanisms, and unlock new target space. Leveraging a robust discovery engine and an experienced team of drug hunters, Fortitude is building a differentiated pipeline of biologics and ADCs aimed at delivering meaningful benefits to patients with high unmet medical need.

