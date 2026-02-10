SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Forte Biosciences, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Meetings - February 9, 2026

February 10, 2026 
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forte Biosciences, Inc. (www.fortebiorx.com) (NASDAQ: FBRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, today announced it will be presenting at two upcoming investor meetings.

Forte’s CEO, Paul Wagner, PhD will be presenting at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit at 8:30 am ET on February 11th hosted at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY.

Additionally, on March 4th at 1:50 pm ET, Dr. Wagner will be presenting at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference hosted at the Boston Marriot Copley Place in Boston, MA.

March 10-12, Dr. Wagner will be attending the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference hosted at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, FL.

About Forte

Forte Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is advancing FB102, which is a proprietary anti-CD122 monoclonal antibody therapeutic candidate with potentially broad autoimmune and autoimmune-related indications.

Contacts

LifeSci Advisors
Mike Moyer, Managing Director
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

