Formosa Pharmaceuticals Announces Licensing Agreement with Arrotex, for Commercialization of Clobetasol Propionate Ophthalmic Suspension for the Treatment of Inflammation and Pain Following Ocular Surgery

TAIPEI, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan-based Formosa Pharmaceuticals ("Formosa", 6838.TW) announced today that the company has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Arrotex Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd. ("Arrotex"), for exclusive rights to the commercialization of clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension, 0.05% (APP13007), an innovative topical eyedrop for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery in Australia and New Zealand. Arrotex, 'Australia's Medicines Company', currently fulfills 50% of the country's total volume and is a leader in ophthalmology.[1-4] The licensing arrangement includes upfront, regulatory milestones, sales milestones, and royalty considerations throughout the terms of the agreement.

APP13007's active ingredient is the superpotent corticosteroid, clobetasol propionate, and is derived from Formosa Pharma's proprietary APNT® nanoparticle formulation platform. The novel formulation, approved by the US FDA in 2024, enables a convenient and straightforward dosing regimen (twice daily for 14 days) while providing rapid and sustained relief of inflammation and pain. In a US survey of 100 ophthalmic surgeons, rapid resolution of pain (~80% pain-free four days post-surgery) and low incidence of adverse events (<2%) were highlighted as key drivers to prescribing APP13007. The licensing territory is estimated to have approximately 250,000 cataract surgeries annually with anticipated YOY growth.[5]

"We are grateful Arrotex has chosen to partner with Formosa Pharma, recognizing APP13007 as a worthy addition to their vast and innovative portfolio of therapeutics. Arrotex's unrivaled sales distribution force and pharmacy access will ensure APP13007's availability to patients recovering from ocular surgery," said Erick Co, President and CEO of Formosa Pharmaceuticals.

"This agreement with Formosa Pharmaceuticals strengthens our expanding portfolio in specialist care and reinforces our ambition to deliver meaningful innovation to patients. As Australia's partner in health, we will leverage our national ophthalmology footprint and unique infrastructure to ensure APP13007 reaches the people who need it most across the broad ecosystem. We look forward to working with Formosa to expand access and support patients and clinicians across Australia and New Zealand," said Matt Zeller, CEO of Arrotex Pharmaceuticals.

About Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (6838.TW) is a clinical stage biotechnology company with primary focus in the areas of ophthalmology and oncology. The company's proprietary nanoparticle formulation technology (APNT®), through which APP13007 was developed, improves the dissolution and bioavailability of APIs for topical, oral, and inhaler administration. Resulting formulations have high uniformity, purity, and stability, thereby allowing the utilization of poorly soluble or extremely potent drug agents which otherwise may face insurmountable challenges in delivery and penetration to target tissues. For more details about Formosa Pharma and APNT®, visit www.formosapharma.com.

About Arrotex Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd.

Proudly Australian owned, Arrotex Pharmaceuticals is Australia's largest and most diversified pharmaceutical company, offering the most extensive range of prescription medicines across therapeutic areas. We are committed to ensuring timely, sustainable, and affordable healthcare solutions that enhance patient outcomes and support healthcare providers. With unmatched expertise in pharmacy and healthcare, Arrotex continues to invest in Australia's healthcare ecosystem, delivering trusted medicines, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships that create real value for patients, healthcare providers, and partners. For more details about Arrotex, visit www.arrotex.com.au.

References:

1. IQVIA MAT Dec 2025, Prescription SKUs



2. PBS Expenditure and Prescriptions report 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025 2.Table 12(c): Top 20 Responsible Persons by Total PBS Prescriptions, 2024-25.



3. IQVIA MAT Dec 2025.



4. Data on file.



5. Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care. Second Australian Atlas of Healthcare Variation 2017, Chapter 4.6: Cataract surgery hospitalisations 40 years and over. https://www.safetyandquality.gov.au/publications-and-resources/resource-library/australian-atlas-healthcare-variation-2017-46-cataract-surgery-0, accessed 18 February 2026.



PRESCRIPTION-004901. Date of Preparation: February 2026.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/formosa-pharmaceuticals-announces-licensing-agreement-with-arrotex-for-commercialization-of-clobetasol-propionate-ophthalmic-suspension-for-the-treatment-of-inflammation-and-pain-following-ocular-surgery-302694217.html

SOURCE Formosa Pharmaceuticals Inc.,