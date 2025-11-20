Former US Congressman Dr. Brad Wenstrup Joins Maxwell Board

Dr. Brad Wenstrup has broad experience in government, military and civilian medicine and expertise in managing bacterial, fungal and viral infections, key to Maxwell’s vision to create health for the world

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Maxwell Biosciences ("Maxwell"), a preclinical drug platform company developing a synthetic immune system that may serve as a key biodefense asset, today announced the appointment of Dr. Brad Wenstrup to its Board of Directors. This appointment adds a key national biodefense expert to Maxwell's board.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:"Brad has spent over 20 years battling for better healthcare for our warriors, our citizens and putting America first," said Maxwell Biosciences CEO, Founder & Chairman Scotch McClure. "I am looking forward to working with him to help Congress and our executive branch understand the incredible global security impact of Maxwell's anti-infective therapeutics platform."Dr. Wenstrup is a retired Army Colonel with a distinguished record of government, military and medical service, for more than 27 years in private practice and 25 years in military medicine and surgery—with expertise in managing bacterial, fungal and viral infections. He served as the Chief of Surgery with the 344th Combat Support Hospital in Iraq and held positions at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and as Medical Policy Advisor to the Chief of the Army Reserve. Dr. Wenstrup has worked collaboratively with agencies such as DARPA, DTRA, BARDA, NCMI, HHS, NIH, FDA, NIAID, CMS, VA and Military Health and was a member of the Cincinnati Board of Health from 2010-2012.From 2013 to 2025, Dr. Wenstrup represented Ohio's 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives and served on several key committees, including Armed Services, Veterans Affairs, Ways and Means and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where he held multiple Chairmanships. As a leader on the Intelligence Committee, Dr. Wenstrup played a pivotal role in biodefense. He was selected as Chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. He currently serves on the President's Intelligence Advisory Board."I am thrilled on every professional level, especially after the pandemic, to be on the Maxwell Biosciences team. This opportunity represents a tremendous chance to enhance the health of all Americans and people worldwide," said newly-appointed Maxwell Biosciences Board Director Dr. Wenstrup.Maxwell Biosciences is a global health technology company pioneering a new category of immune-inspired small molecules called Claromers®. Designed to mimic and enhance the body's natural defenses, Claromers® destroy pathogenic bacteria, viruses, fungi and biofilms-without harming healthy cells or the microbiome.Originally developed for critical infectious diseases, Maxwell's technology is now entering commercial deployment across cosmetics, personal care, medical coatings and biodefense. Claromers® require no refrigeration and are highly stable in even the harshest environments.Backed by a decade of research, a robust patent portfolio and leadership with deep expertise in science, military, AI and global health, Maxwell has active collaborative agreements with the US military and governments worldwide. FDA clinical trials are planned for 2026. Non-pharmaceutical commercialization is underway, with pilot access for select partners.Maxwell's AI-first platform enables rapid innovation against the rising threat of resistant pathogens, offering scalable, shelf-stable and microbiome-resilient solutions for a healthier planet.To learn more about Maxwell Biosciences, visit, or follow us onandTo view the source version of this press release, please visit