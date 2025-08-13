Former Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer joins MC Sciences as Independent Chairman

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Sciences, an emerging biotech developing first-in-class novel therapeutics backed by ROC Venture Group, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Mikael Dolsten, former Worldwide Chief Scientific Officer and President of Pfizer Research & Development, as Independent Chairman of the Board. In this role, he will help advance the company's mission of developing transformative and superior therapeutics targeting and controlling mast cells across multiple high-need disease indications, and progressing to clinics and patients.

Dr. Dolsten brings a distinguished track record of scientific leadership and drug development success. Over his 16-year tenure at Pfizer, he advanced more than 150 drug candidates into clinical studies and led the regulatory approval of 36 medicines and vaccines, a record-setting achievement. His leadership has driven breakthrough innovations across small-molecule medicines, biotherapeutics, gene therapies, and vaccines. In addition to Pfizer, Dr. Dolsten has held executive leadership roles at Boehringer Ingelheim (EVP and Head of Worldwide Research), Wyeth Research (President), and AstraZeneca (Global VP of R&D).

CEO's Welcome of Mikael Dolsten

Wolfgang Taumann, CEO of MC Sciences, commented "We are thrilled to be strengthening our leadership team with the addition of Mikael Dolsten to our Board. His unparalleled experience in advancing transformative medicines to patients will be instrumental in accelerating our promising first-in-class and transformative mast cell-targeting therapeutics to clinical development."

Mikael Dolsten's Vision for MC Sciences

Dr. Dolsten shared his enthusiasm for joining MC Sciences: "I have been deeply impressed by the compelling science behind MC Sciences. Based on human pharmacology, the team has identified a novel mast cell receptor that controls the entire mast cell activity. The extraordinary work and leadership of the CEO Wolfgang Taumann, combined with the worldwide scientific and medical leader Professor Gerhard J. Molderings, represents the most promising opportunity in decades to effectively treat mast cell-related diseases with a high likelihood of translational success in humans. Diseases driven by dysfunctional or chronically activated mast cells remain a major area of unmet medical need across dermatology, respiratory and gastrointestinal conditions, chronic inflammatory disorders, and neuroinflammation. I'm excited to support MC Sciences in bringing these groundbreaking therapeutics to patients."

A Transformational Milestone

The appointment of Dr. Dolsten represents a key milestone in MC Sciences' evolution strengthening company capabilities, deepening scientific leadership, and accelerating the journey from drug development to clinical impact in patients.

Aaron Stafford, Managing Partner ROC Venture Group: "As early investors, we believed in Wolfgang's vision and leadership and the transformative potential of MC Sciences from day one. MC Sciences has demonstrated impressive capital efficiency and generated compelling proof-of-concept data supporting the potential to develop superior mast therapeutics. As we approach a Series-A in Q4, ROC Venture Group is excited to expand our investment and continue to support MC Sciences. With Mikael Dolsten joining, we will be further enhancing our leadership team with executives who have a track record in bringing novel drugs to patients, positioning MC Sciences to advance towards clinics and patients."

Taumann added: "MC Sciences continues to be on track as emerging biotech company extensively expanding our leadership and drug development capabilities to advance our promising novel mast therapeutics to clinics. Our mission is to finally bring highly effective therapeutics to patients with well-known mast cell driven diseases, such as chronic urticaria, systemic mastocytosis, asthma, COPD, food allergy and fibrotic diseases. In addition to these major disease areas, our novel therapeutics holds the promise for a significant better treatment for "hidden" chronic inflammatory disorders, such as MCAS, fibromyalgia, IBS, chronic lyme, POTS / EDS with a significant portion of patients having mast cell mediator release syndrome by dysfunctional and chronically activated mast cells as underlying cause."

About Dr. Mikael Dolsten

Dr. Dolsten currently serves on the public boards of Agilent Technologies and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, is an advisor to Google Ventures and Blackstone Life Sciences, and serves on advisory boards for the Scripps Research Institute and the Foundation for the NIH. Mikael Dolsten is a Chairman or Board member and advisor to several private Biotechs including Orbis Medicine, Orogen Therapeutics ImmuneAi, Formation Bio, ChAi discovery, and Fair Journey Biologics. Further, he is a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences and holds both an M.D. and a Ph.D. in Tumor Immunology from Lund University, Sweden, where he is also a visiting professor. With over 160 scientific publications and numerous patents, Dr. Dolsten remains a globally respected leader in pharmaceutical R&D.

About MC Sciences

MC Sciences is an emerging biotechnology company developing first-in-class, best-in-category therapeutics that target mast cells across high-need disease indications. The company's scientific platform is built on the novel discovery of a unique mast cell receptor that controls the entire mast cell activity unlocking the potential for transformative treatments with superior efficacy and a strong safety profile. This breakthrough enables the development of both small- and large-molecule therapeutics tailored to address specific unmet needs of several major disease areas.

MC Sciences is led by CEO Wolfgang Taumann, alongside a team of top industry experts and an internationally leading network of scientific and clinical leaders. MC Sciences is headquartered in Germany, with operations in Naples, Florida, and backed by ROC Venture Group.

Media Contact: Rasha Adi, Strategic Communications – On behalf of MC Sciences (949-339-6458, rasha.adi@mcsciences.com)

For more information, visit the MC Sciences LinkedIn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748742/MC_Sciences_Mikael_Dolsten.jpg



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748743/MC_Sciences_Wolfgang_Taumann.jpg



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748741/MC_Sciences_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-pfizer-chief-scientific-officer-joins-mc-sciences-as-independent-chairman-302527651.html

SOURCE MC Sciences UG