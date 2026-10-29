Formation Bio Announces $600 Million Debut Fund to Expand Drug Development Capacity

Formation Bio Drug Development Accelerator Fund pairs dedicated capital with the company's AI-native development platform to scale its portfolio of clinical-stage medicines

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formation Bio, an AI-native pharmaceutical company, today announced the Formation Bio Drug Development Accelerator Fund (the "Fund"), with $600 million in capital commitments. The Fund is designed to expand the company's portfolio of clinical-stage medicines. Combining dedicated capital with Formation Bio's AI-native development platform and clinical operating infrastructure, the Fund will support the company's ambition to acquire 10–15 drug programs over the next 3–5 years and advance them through key clinical milestones.

The Fund's limited partners include leading research foundations, institutional endowments, hospitals, and philanthropic organizations.

The Fund helps scale Formation's hub-and-spoke model, exclusively financing the acquisition and development of drug programs within Formation Bio's portfolio. Formation Bio serves as the Fund's general partner through a wholly owned subsidiary and has committed its own capital alongside the Fund's limited partners.

Each funded program is housed in a standalone corporate entity supported by Formation Bio's established development organization, keeping the economics of each asset financially distinct, while allowing more capital to be directed toward clinical development rather than toward separate, redundant operating infrastructure within multiple companies. The Fund's limited partners benefit from all of Formation Bio's scientific, clinical and operational expertise and capabilities, both in evaluating programs and executing their development plans.

"This Fund gives our LPs access to an important and emerging investment category—individual drug assets—through a capital-efficient structure," said Benjamine Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of Formation Bio. "For Formation Bio, it expands the number of promising drugs we can pursue, gives us strategic and financing flexibility, creates paths to liquidity without selling the parent company, and positions us to lower our cost of capital over time. Together, these advantages address structural challenges in our industry, allow us to develop more drugs for patients, and support our ambition to build this generation's enduring pharma company."

Formation Bio acquires or in-licenses Phase 1 and Phase 2 programs from pharmaceutical companies and biotechs, prioritizing assets with a clear path to clinical proof of concept. The company focuses on diseases with substantial unmet need but limited active development across the industry, targeting major clinical milestones within 2–4 years of acquisition, depending on the program.

Capital will be deployed according to each program's development needs, allowing Formation Bio to concentrate resources on the most promising opportunities. As the portfolio grows, Formation Bio expects to continuously improve its technology and development capabilities, creating efficiencies that benefit future programs. Following meaningful clinical progress, the company expects to partner programs with pharmaceutical companies for commercialization or co-commercialization.

"As a biotech investor and founder, I've seen firsthand how promising medicines can get stranded in company pipelines," said David Steinberg, Chief Business Officer at Formation Bio. "The Formation Bio Fund offers a new way to unlock their potential, leveraging the scale and sophistication of an AI-native drug developer."

The Fund represents an important step toward the company's broader ambition: developing more medicines, more efficiently and with a greater likelihood of success, so that more innovative therapies can reach patients.

"Few applications of AI have the potential to deliver as profound an impact on society as accelerating the development of new medicines," said Michael Ehlers, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D at Formation Bio. "This is a meaningful next step for real-world application of AI that expands our ability to bring innovative therapies to patients."

About Formation Bio

Formation Bio is an AI-native pharmaceutical company building a more efficient model for drug development. The company combines deep pharmaceutical and clinical expertise with proprietary technology and AI systems designed to accelerate the development of medicines. Formation Bio acquires and in-licenses clinical-stage drug programs, then applies its technology, operational capabilities and development expertise to advance them toward clinical proof of concept and beyond. The company is headquartered in New York City, with a second office in Boston.

Media Contact

press@formation.bio

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SOURCE Formation Bio