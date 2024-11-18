Foresight Diagnostics to Present New Data on Foresight CLARITY™ Ultra-Sensitive MRD Detection Across Multiple Studies at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASH2024--Foresight Diagnostics, a leader in ultrasensitive minimal residual disease (MRD) testing, today announced the presentation of multiple studies showcasing Foresight CLARITY™ MRD at the upcoming 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place December 7-10 in San Diego, California.





The presentations span various lymphoma types and treatment settings, demonstrating the broad applicability of the Foresight CLARITY MRD detection technology for monitoring treatment response and predicting patient outcomes. The studies include collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, including AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Daiichi Sankyo (DSI), Stanford University, Washington University, and others.

“These studies add to the growing body of evidence supporting ultra-sensitive MRD testing as a critical tool in lymphoma care and drug development,” said David Kurtz, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research at Foresight Diagnostics. “We see in these studies that MRD measurement with Foresight CLARITY consistently enables earlier and more accurate treatment response assessment than conventional imaging-based methods. The ability to monitor disease status in real-time with ultra-sensitive MRD assays like Foresight CLARITY may help accelerate clinical trials and lead to more personalized decision-making for patient care.”

Results utilizing Foresight CLARITY MRD technology are featured in six abstracts, including three that are co-authored by Foresight.

Presentation highlights include:

LBCL/DLBCL:

ctDNA-MRD as a surrogate endpoint for 2L CAR T – Analysis of the Phase 3 TRANSFORM trial in second-line treatment for large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) reinforced the potential of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as an earlier endpoint for response assessment and assessment of clinical trial results. In the TRANSFORM study, patients receiving lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) had significantly improved event-free survival compared to standard of care. Consistent with this result, patients receiving liso-cel also demonstrated higher rates of MRD clearance, demonstrating CLARITY’s ability to measure differential treatment responses.

MRD Response with novel first-line therapy in high-risk DLBCL – Analysis of a Phase 1b trial CC-220-DLBCL-001 combining golcadomide with R-CHOP in previously untreated aggressive B-cell lymphoma showed promising MRD clearance rates. The data demonstrated that 90% of patients achieved MRD negativity at end of treatment with golcadomide 0.4mg + R-CHOP, with strong responses observed even in high-risk patients. These data further support the ongoing Phase 3 GOLSEEK-1 study investigating this novel combination therapy in high-risk 1L LBCL.

Enhanced risk stratification by MRD vs. traditional methods – New research investigates the predictive value of the International Prognostic Index (IPI), currently the primary pre-treatment risk assessment tool for DLBCL. The study revealed that pre-treatment IPI scores did not significantly correlate with end-of-treatment MRD status, with MRD testing being a superior predictor of progression-free survival.

Follicular Lymphoma:

MRD-based response assessment of novel FL therapies – Two studies demonstrated the value of MRD assessment in follicular lymphoma trials, with new treatment approaches showing early clearance. The CD19xCD3 bispecific antibody AZD0486 achieved 89% MRD negativity in relapsed or refractory FL patients by 12 weeks in complete responders. In the 1L setting, the chemotherapy-free combination of mosunetuzumab and polatuzumab vedotin showed similar early MRD clearance, with 7 of 8 complete responders achieving MRD negativity before cycle 3. These results highlight the potential for MRD as an early indicator of therapeutic response in FL clinical trials.

PTCL:

ctDNA as a prognostic biomarker for T-cell lymphoma – Analysis from the VALENTINE-PTCL01 Phase 2 trial in relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) revealed that patients achieving early, deep ctDNA reduction (>5-fold decrease by Cycle 2 Day 1) experienced significantly longer progression-free survival, establishing ctDNA monitoring as a powerful tool for early response assessment.

