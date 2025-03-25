FORE Biotherapeutics to Present Two Plixorafenib Abstracts at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2025

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FORE Biotherapeutics, a registration stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to developing targeted therapies to treat patients with cancer, today announced two plixorafenib abstracts have been selected for poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, taking place April 25-30 in Chicago.





The first poster features important results showing that circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) accurately detects BRAF mutations from tumor biopsies and may be a surrogate marker for monitoring disease. The ctDNA results are from plixorafenib-treated patients and were an exploratory endpoint from a previously completed Phase 1/2a study. The second poster highlights the study design for the recently commenced Phase 2 FORTE basket study evaluating plixorafenib in patients with various types of BRAF-mutated tumors.

“Plixorafenib’s unique paradox breaking mechanism of action in tumors with BRAF alterations underscores its potential to redefine the standard of care for a patient population that has long been underserved and underpenetrated due to the limitations of current agents,” said William Hinshaw, Chief Executive Officer of Fore. “We are excited to share these compelling data with the medical community at AACR this year. We believe these results continue to support plixorafenib’s favorable product profile as a differentiated molecule and a potential best in class agent in the treatment of BRAF-driven tumors.”

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Circulating tumor DNA analysis of patients with BRAF-mutated advanced unresectable solid tumors treated with plixorafenib (FORE8394/PLX8394) in Phase 1/2a study

Poster Session: Liquid Biopsy Circulating Nucleic Acids 1

Date and Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. CT

Abstract Number: 3248

Presenter: Rona Yaeger, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Title: FORTE: A phase 2 master protocol assessing plixorafenib for BRAF-altered cancers

Poster Session: Late Breaking and Clinical Trials – Phase II and Phase III Clinical Trials in Progress

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. CT

Abstract Number: CT247

Presenter: Karisa C. Schreck, M.D., Ph.D., Johns Hopkins University

About FORE Biotherapeutics

Fore is a registration stage targeted oncology company dedicated to developing innovative treatments that provide better outcomes for patients with the hardest-to-treat cancers. The Company’s lead asset plixorafenib (FORE8394; formerly PLX8394) is a V600 and non-V600 BRAF inhibitor rationally designed with a first-in-class mechanism to address treatment gaps from 1st and 2nd generation BRAF inhibitors. Plixorafenib has demonstrated single-agent efficacy signals across a variety of tumor types with a manageable safety profile in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of over 100 patients and is currently enrolling patients in FORTE, a global registrational basket trial to support three distinct indications. For more information, please visit www.fore.bio or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

