Foghorn Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data for Selective SMARCA2 Inhibitor FHD-909 and Selective CBP, EP300 and ARID1B Degrader Programs at the 2026 AACR Annual Meeting

New preclinical data for FHD-909 (LY4050784) reinforcing the potential for expansion opportunities in combination with an anti-PD-1 antibody in SMARCA4 (BRG1)-mutant lung cancer

Preclinical characterization of FHT-171, a selective CBP degrader with promise in ER+ breast cancer

Progress across Selective EP300 degrader in hematological malignancies and

Selective ARID1B degrader in ARID1A-mutant tumors



WATERTOWN, Mass., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that it will have multiple oral and poster presentations at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held April 17-22, 2026, in San Diego, California. New preclinical data for Selective SMARCA2 inhibitor FHD-909 will be featured as part of an oral presentation and preclinical data for Selective CBP, Selective EP300, and Selective ARID1B degrader programs will be featured as poster presentations.

“FHD-909 is advancing in the clinic in collaboration with Lilly as the first potential selective SMARCA2 inhibitor for the treatment of SMARCA4-mutant cancers. We are excited to present new, compelling preclinical data further supporting potential expansion opportunities in combination with an anti-PD-1 antibody, as part of Dr. Bellon’s oral presentation at this year’s AACR,” said Adrian Gottschalk, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Foghorn. “Poster presentations will also highlight additional preclinical data characterizing our wholly owned Selective CBP, Selective EP300, and Selective ARID1B degrader programs. Collectively, these data underscore the differentiated profiles of our pipeline programs which may translate to improved therapeutic outcomes for difficult to treat cancers with significant unmet need.”

Oral Presentation Details

Title: Targeting chromatin regulatory proteins in hematologic malignancies

Town Meeting: Chemistry, Hematologic Malignancies – From Molecules to Medicine – Driving Breakthroughs in Blood Cancer Treatment: A CICR-HMWG Town Hall

Session Date/Time: Monday, April 20, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. PDT

Presenter: Gromek Smolen, VP, Biology, Foghorn Therapeutics



Title: Leveraging paralog relationships for targeting chromatin modulators in cancer: ARID1B and SMARCA2 (FHD-909)

Session: Molecular/Cellular Biology and Genetics, Chemistry, Drug Development – Synthetic Lethality in Oncology: Progress Made, Pitfalls Encountered, and the Path Forward

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, April 21, 10:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. PDT

Presenter: Steven Bellon, Chief Scientific Officer, Foghorn Therapeutics



Title: Towards new cancer medicines with degraders of chromatin regulatory proteins

Session: Chemistry, Drug Development, Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics – Induced Proximity Pharmacology: Degraders and Beyond

Session Date/Time: Wednesday, April 22, 10:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. PDT

Presenter: Danette Daniels, VP, Degrader Platform, Foghorn Therapeutics

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Preclinical evaluation of selective and potent EP300 degraders demonstrates robust antitumor activity and favorable tolerability in hematologic malignancies

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics – Quantitative Pharmacology and Translational Modeling

Poster Number: 1828 / 16

Session Date/Time: Monday, April 20, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PDT

Presenter: Meiyun Lin, Senior Scientist, Pharmacology, Foghorn Therapeutics

Abstract: Click here



Title: Leveraging selective degradation of CBP and EP300 for potent anti-cancer activity

Session: Chemistry – Targeted Protein Degradation and Induced Proximity

Poster Number: 5163 / 13

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, April 21, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PDT

Presenter: Karolina Mizeracka, Principal Scientist, Cell Biology, Foghorn Therapeutics

Abstract: Click here



Title: Identification of first-in-class selective ARID1B degraders

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics – Proximity-Induced Drug Discovery 2

Poster Number: 5792 / 19

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PDT

Presenter: Madeleine Henley, Senior Scientist, Foghorn Therapeutics

Abstract: Click here

Title: Preclinical characterization of FHT-171, a first-in-class degrader targeting CREB-binding protein (CBP) in CBP-dependent solid tumors

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics – Epigenetic Modulators 2

Poster Number: 7075 / 22

Session Date/Time: Wednesday, April 22 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PDT

Presenter: Darshan Sappal, Director, Biology, Foghorn Therapeutics

Abstract: Click here

Dr. Bellon’s presentation and the posters will be accessible under the Science section of the Company’s website.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying, and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 trial of FHD-909 in SMARCA4-mutated cancers, pre-clinical product candidates, expected timing of clinical data, expected cash runway, expected timing of regulatory filings, and research efforts and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risks relating to our clinical trials and other factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

Contact:

Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.

khellsvik@foghorntx.com