Press Releases

Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in the Citizens Life Sciences Conference

May 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that management will participate in the Citizens Life Sciences Conference, being held May 7-8, 2025, in New York, NY. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

Fireside Chat Data and Time: Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EST
Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. khellsvik@foghorntx.com 


