Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Drug Development Research Featured at ESMO Congress 2026

ESMO 2026 abstracts featuring FCS research: 52P, 1017P, 1076TiP, 1021P, 1134eTiP, 1146eTiP, 1594P, 1846P, 3151P, 2216O

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Findings from early-phase clinical research conducted with participation from Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) will be showcased this week at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 in Madrid. FCS physician leaders in drug development are first authors on studies selected for presentation at the prestigious international meeting.

Recognized as one of the world's premier oncology conferences, the ESMO Congress convenes leading cancer researchers, clinicians and industry experts to present cutting-edge science and explore advances shaping the future of cancer care.

"Many of the targeted therapies now transforming cancer care first entered clinical testing through Phase 1 trials at our drug development units," said FCS Director of Drug Development Manish R. Patel, MD, who oversees early-phase research at the FCS drug development units in Sarasota and Lake Nona. "FCS is proud to help drive scientific discoveries that expand treatment options, create new possibilities and improve outcomes for patients everywhere."

The following abstracts feature an FCS first author and will be shared in poster presentations at the ESMO Congress:

FCS physicians are also co-authors of the following abstract poster presentations:

Manish R. Patel, MD

Adjuvant intismeran autogene plus FOLFIRINOX in resectable pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma: Results from a phase I study. (3151P)

Manish R. Patel, MD and Cesar Perez, MD

Phase 1 first-in-human (FIH) results of YL211, a c-Met targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors. (1017P)

Cesar Perez, MD

Preliminary safety and pharmacokinetics of TJ101, an EGFR × B7-H3 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with advanced solid tumors: Results from an ongoing global phase I study. ( 1021P)

Clinical and correlative outcomes of petosemtamab ± pembrolizumab (pembro) in recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (r/m HNSCC). (1594P)

IDE849, a delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeted topoisomerase I (TOPI) antibody–drug conjugate in advanced solid tumors. (1146eTiP)

Judy S. Wang, MD

Efficacy, safety, and biomarker analysis of DB-1310 (HER3-targeted ADC) in pretreated HR+/HER2- breast cancer: Updated global phase 1/2a trial. (1846P)

A phase I trial of FAP-Exd (AVA6103), a fibroblast activation protein (FAP)-enabled pre|CISION® peptide-drug conjugate delivering sustained tumor microenvironment (TME) release of exatecan in patients with FAP-positive solid tumors (1134eTiP)

An FCS physician is also a co-author of the following proffered paper presented at the podium:

Judy S. Wang, MD

Safety and efficacy of JNJ-6143, a first-in-class oral AR-targeted regulated induced proximity targeting chimera at the optimal dose for further development in patients with mCRPC/mAPMR, including high-risk molecular features (2216O)

As one of the nation's leading community oncology research programs, FCS continues to provide patients access to innovative clinical trials while helping bring the next generation of cancer treatments from the research setting to routine clinical practice. Through partnerships with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI)—one of the world's leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials—and Paradigm, Inc., FCS offers convenient access to clinical trials at nearly 30 locations statewide, including early-phase studies at Drug Development Units in Sarasota and Central Florida.

All of the accepted abstracts will be published online at ESMO.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. Through its robust clinical research program with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) and a suite of independent site management programs, with advanced clinical trial matching technology, FCS offers patients innovative therapies close to home. Each year, FCS conducts more than 180 active clinical trials that directly elevate patient care and accelerate progress in oncology. Many of the cancer drugs approved by the FDA in the U.S over the past decade were accessible to patients at FCS through clinical trial participation before receiving approval.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

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SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute