Flatiron Health announces research to be presented at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flatiron Health today announced their planned presence at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, including seven accepted abstracts for poster presentation and participation in the speaking session, “A New Era in Research: Pragmatic Prospective Real-World Studies.”





“At this year’s ASH Annual Meeting, Flatiron scientists and our collaborators are diving deeper into understanding how real-world patients with hematologic malignancies are being treated, the effectiveness of those strategies, and where there remains unmet need for novel, efficacious treatments,” said Jonathan Kish, VP, Research Sciences at Flatiron Health. “By leveraging our high-quality real-world data at scale, coupled with our specialized in-house expertise, Flatiron is illuminating the oncology community’s understanding of the biological and social determinants of patient outcomes to accelerate hematologic cancer research across the therapeutic development lifecycle.”

Highlights include:

a poster presentation examining the impact of structural racism and social determinants of health (SDOH) on fluorescence in situ hybridization testing in patients with multiple myeloma, offering actionable guidance for specific SDOH factors that may have improved equity in multiple myeloma clinical trials.

a poster presentation providing evidence of improved survival outcomes for patients with Mantle Cell Lymphoma when treated with covalent Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitors combined with an anti-CD20 antibody in the first-line setting.

a speaking session discussing how prospective real-world studies are using technology and data to address persistent issues in inefficient data collection, extended timelines, and a lack of diversity in patient populations.

Workshops & Panels

A New Era in Research: Pragmatic Prospective Real-World Studies

Saturday, December 7 at 3:45 PM PT

Speakers:

Majd Ghanim, MD, MSCR, Flatiron Health

Poster Discussions and Presentations

The Impact of Structural Racism and Social Determinants of Health on Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization Testing Among Patients with Multiple Myeloma

Amy E. Pierre, Gene Ho, Olive Mbha, Jingru Wang, Cleo A. Ryals

Poster Session: 906

Poster Code: 3719

Real-World Characteristics and Survival Outcomes of Patients With Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treated With Covalent Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in First-Line

Ahmed Sawas, Niquelle Wadé, James Roose

Poster Session: 623

Poster Code: 1655

Design and Methodological Considerations for Real World Data-Derived Progression-Free Survival in Multiple Myeloma

Jocelyn R. Wang , Jennifer Hayden, Yiyang Yue, Craig S. Meyer, Ryan W. Gan, Youyi Zhang, Benjamin Ackerman, Pranay Mohanty, James Roose, Jennifer L. Lund, Sebastian Schneeweiss, Janick Weberpals, Omar Nadeem, Sikander Ailawadhi, Noopur S. Raje, Smith Giri, Juned Siddique, Laura Hester, Kelly Reid, Robin Carson, Khaled Sarsour, Ashita Batavia

Poster Session: 907

Poster Code: 3762

Treatment Patterns and Predictors of Survival after First Line Therapy in Large B-Cell Lymphoma in a Real-World US Cohort

Partners: Kite Pharma, University of Kansas Cancer Center, Central Care Cancer Center, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Mosaic Life Care, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Joseph McGuirk, Mark Fesen, Scott Ramsey, Rony Abou-Jawde, Jeremy Snider, Blythe Adamson, Alexa Fu, Tony Proli, Hil Hsu, Anik R. Patel, Miguel-Angel Perales

Poster Session: 906

Poster Code: 2367

Evaluating Reasons for Differences in Real-World (RW) Clinical Outcomes among Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma (R/R MCL) on Covalent BTK Inhibitors (cBTKis)

Partners: City of Hope, BeiGene, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Mayo Clinic

Tycel Phillips, Mengyang Di, Taavy A. Miller, Jingru Wang, Amy E. Pierre, Gregory A. Maglinte, Erlene K. Seymour, Yucai Wang

Poster Session: 906

Poster Code: 3732

Real-World Outcomes of Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients Undergoing Treatment with Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (TKI) therapy targeting FLT3, IDH1, or IDH2

Partners: O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of Alabama Birmingham, University of Colorado School of Medicine

Manuel Espinoza-Gutarra, Brooke Jarrett, Xiaoliang Wang, Anosheh Afghahi, Sejong Bae

Poster Session: 908

Poster Code: 3808

A Real-World (RW) Analysis of the Relationship between Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) Positivity and Baseline Characteristics, Treatment Patterns and Clinical Outcomes in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

Partners: UT Southwestern Medical Center

Elif Yilmaz, Xiaoliang Wang, Niquelle Wadé, Yu-lun Liu, Praveen Ramakrishnan, Ahmed Sawas

Poster Session: 906

Poster Code: 3719

About Flatiron

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients’ real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group.

