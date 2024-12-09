Fixed-duration CALQUENCE plus venetoclax demonstrated superior PFS vs. standard of care in previously untreated CLL, with 77% of patients progression free at three years in AMPLIFY Phase III trial

CALQUENCE plus venetoclax with obinutuzumab reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 58% versus standard of care in this setting

CALQUENCE plus venetoclax poised to become first all-oral fixed-duration regimen of a second-generation BTK inhibitor plus venetoclax in 1st-line CLL

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Positive results from the AMPLIFY Phase III trial showed AstraZeneca’s CALQUENCE® (acalabrutinib) in combination with venetoclax demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy in previously untreated adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).





These results will be presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2024 Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA.

At a median follow up of 41 months, results showed CALQUENCE plus venetoclax reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 35% compared to standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy (hazard ratio [HR] 0.65; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.49-0.87; p=0.0038). CALQUENCE plus venetoclax with obinutuzumab demonstrated a 58% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death compared to standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy (HR 0.42; 95% CI 0.30-0.59; p<0.0001). Median PFS was not reached for either experimental arm versus median PFS of 47.6 months for chemoimmunotherapy.

Interim overall survival (OS) data demonstrated a favorable trend which was nominally statistically significant for CALQUENCE plus venetoclax (HR 0.33; 95% CI 0.18-0.56; p<0.0001), however the OS data were immature at the time of this analysis and the trial will continue to assess OS as a key secondary endpoint.

Jennifer R. Brown, MD, PhD, Director of the CLL Center of the Division of Hematologic Malignancies, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the Worthington and Margaret Collette Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and principal investigator of the trial, said: “Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is considered an incurable cancer and patients live with the disease and the long-term effects of their treatments for many years. The AMPLIFY results show the promise of a new all-oral fixed-duration therapy approach which would allow patients to take breaks from treatment, reducing the risk of long-term adverse events and drug resistance.”

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “Based on these impressive data from the AMPLIFY trial, CALQUENCE is the only second-generation BTK inhibitor to demonstrate efficacy in the front-line treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia as both a treat-to-progression and a fixed-duration approach. This advance is an important development for patients and their physicians who seek new options and more flexibility in managing this disease in the long term.”

Both investigational arms demonstrated durable responses, with estimated 36-month PFS rates of 76.5% for CALQUENCE plus venetoclax and 83.1% with the addition of obinutuzumab compared to 66.5% for chemoimmunotherapy. Patients also demonstrated a robust response in both investigational arms with an overall response rate (ORR) of 92.8% for CALQUENCE plus venetoclax and 92.7% with the addition of obinutuzumab, compared to 75.2% for chemoimmunotherapy.

Summary of Results: AMPLIFY

CALQUENCE plus venetoclax CALQUENCE plus venetoclax and obinutuzumab Control arm Patient population (n) 291 286 290 Median PFS (months) NR NR 47.6 PFS HR vs. control (95% CI) 0.65 p=0.0038 0.42 p<0.0001 Reference 36-month PFS rate 76.5% 83.1% 66.5% ORR (95% CI) 92.8% (89.4-95.4) p<0.0001 92.7% (89.2-95.3) p<0.0001 75.2% (70.0-79.9) OS HR vs. control (95% CI) 0.33 (0.18-0.56) p<0.0001 0.76 (0.49-1.18) p=0.2224 Reference NR=Not reached Control arm = Investigator’s choice of fludarabine-cyclophosphamide-rituximab or bendamustine-rituximab

The safety and tolerability of CALQUENCE was consistent with its known safety profile, and no new safety signals were identified. Grade 3 or higher adverse events (AEs) occurred in 53.6% of patients treated with CALQUENCE plus venetoclax, 69.4% of patients treated with CALQUENCE plus venetoclax with obinutuzumab and 60.6% for patients treated with standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy. The most common Grade 3 or higher AE was neutropenia across all arms, seen in 26.8%, 35.2% and 32.4% of patients respectively. There were over twice as many COVID-19 related deaths in the CALQUENCE plus venetoclax with obinutuzumab arm compared with the CALQUENCE plus venetoclax arm.

Notably, low rates of tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) were observed in both CALQUENCE arms with events of any grade seen in 0.3% of patients treated with CALQUENCE plus venetoclax and 0.4% with the addition of obinutuzumab, compared to 3.1% for patients treated with chemoimmunotherapy. No cases of clinical TLS were observed across CALQUENCE treatment arms.

CALQUENCE has been used to treat more than 85,000 patients worldwide1 and is approved for the treatment of CLL and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) in the US and Japan, approved for CLL in the EU and many other countries worldwide and approved in China for relapsed or refractory CLL and SLL.

INDICATION AND USAGE

CALQUENCE is a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION ABOUT CALQUENCE® (acalabrutinib) tablets

Serious and Opportunistic Infections

Fatal and serious infections, including opportunistic infections, have occurred in patients with hematologic malignancies treated with CALQUENCE.

Serious or Grade 3 or higher infections (bacterial, viral, or fungal) occurred in 19% of 1029 patients exposed to CALQUENCE in clinical trials, most often due to respiratory tract infections (11% of all patients, including pneumonia in 6%). These infections predominantly occurred in the absence of Grade 3 or 4 neutropenia, with neutropenic infection reported in 1.9% of all patients. Opportunistic infections in recipients of CALQUENCE have included, but are not limited to, hepatitis B virus reactivation, fungal pneumonia, Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia, Epstein-Barr virus reactivation, cytomegalovirus, and progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML). Consider prophylaxis in patients who are at increased risk for opportunistic infections. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infection and treat promptly.

Hemorrhage

Fatal and serious hemorrhagic events have occurred in patients with hematologic malignancies treated with CALQUENCE. Major hemorrhage (serious or Grade 3 or higher bleeding or any central nervous system bleeding) occurred in 3.0% of patients, with fatal hemorrhage occurring in 0.1% of 1029 patients exposed to CALQUENCE in clinical trials. Bleeding events of any grade, excluding bruising and petechiae, occurred in 22% of patients.

Use of antithrombotic agents concomitantly with CALQUENCE may further increase the risk of hemorrhage. In clinical trials, major hemorrhage occurred in 2.7% of patients taking CALQUENCE without antithrombotic agents and 3.6% of patients taking CALQUENCE with antithrombotic agents. Consider the risks and benefits of antithrombotic agents when co-administered with CALQUENCE. Monitor patients for signs of bleeding.

Consider the benefit-risk of withholding CALQUENCE for 3-7 days pre- and post-surgery depending upon the type of surgery and the risk of bleeding.

Cytopenias

Grade 3 or 4 cytopenias, including neutropenia (23%), anemia (8%), thrombocytopenia (7%), and lymphopenia (7%), developed in patients with hematologic malignancies treated with CALQUENCE. Grade 4 neutropenia developed in 12% of patients. Monitor complete blood counts regularly during treatment. Interrupt treatment, reduce the dose, or discontinue treatment as warranted.

Second Primary Malignancies

Second primary malignancies, including skin cancers and other solid tumors, occurred in 12% of 1029 patients exposed to CALQUENCE in clinical trials. The most frequent second primary malignancy was skin cancer, reported in 6% of patients. Monitor patients for skin cancers and advise protection from sun exposure.

Cardiac Arrhythmias

Serious cardiac arrhythmias have occurred in patients treated with CALQUENCE. Grade 3 atrial fibrillation or flutter occurred in 1.1% of 1029 patients treated with CALQUENCE, with all grades of atrial fibrillation or flutter reported in 4.1% of all patients. Grade 3 or higher ventricular arrhythmia events were reported in 0.9% of patients. The risk may be increased in patients with cardiac risk factors, hypertension, previous arrhythmias, and acute infection. Monitor for symptoms of arrhythmia (eg, palpitations, dizziness, syncope, dyspnea) and manage as appropriate.

Hepatotoxicity, Including Drug-Induced Liver Injury

Hepatotoxicity, including severe, life-threatening, and potentially fatal cases of drug-induced liver injury (DILI), has occurred in patients treated with Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors, including CALQUENCE.

Evaluate bilirubin and transaminases at baseline and throughout treatment with CALQUENCE. For patients who develop abnormal liver tests after CALQUENCE, monitor more frequently for liver test abnormalities and clinical signs and symptoms of hepatic toxicity. If DILI is suspected, withhold CALQUENCE. Upon confirmation of DILI, discontinue CALQUENCE.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (≥30%) of any grade in patients with CLL were anemia,* neutropenia,* thrombocytopenia,* headache, upper respiratory tract infection, and diarrhea.

*Treatment-emergent decreases (all grades) of hemoglobin, platelets, and neutrophils were based on laboratory measurements and adverse reactions.

In patients with previously untreated CLL exposed to CALQUENCE, fatal adverse reactions that occurred in the absence of disease progression and with onset within 30 days of the last study treatment were reported in 2% for each treatment arm, most often from infection. Serious adverse reactions were reported in 39% of patients in the CALQUENCE plus obinutuzumab arm and 32% in the CALQUENCE monotherapy arm, most often due to events of pneumonia (7% and 2.8%, respectively).

Adverse reactions led to CALQUENCE dose reduction in 7% and 4% of patients in the CALQUENCE plus obinutuzumab arm (N=178) and CALQUENCE monotherapy arm (N=179), respectively. Adverse events led to discontinuation in 11% and 10% of patients, respectively. Increases in creatinine to 1.5 to 3 times the upper limit of normal (ULN) occurred in 3.9% and 2.8% of patients in the CALQUENCE combination arm and monotherapy arm, respectively.

In patients with relapsed/refractory CLL exposed to CALQUENCE, serious adverse reactions occurred in 29% of patients. Serious adverse reactions in >5% of patients who received CALQUENCE included lower respiratory tract infection (6%). Fatal adverse reactions within 30 days of the last dose of CALQUENCE occurred in 2.6% of patients, including from second primary malignancies and infection.

Adverse reactions led to CALQUENCE dose reduction in 3.9% of patients (N=154), dose interruptions in 34% of patients, most often due to respiratory tract infections followed by neutropenia, and discontinuation in 10% of patients, most frequently due to second primary malignancies followed by infection. Increases in creatinine to 1.5 to 3 times ULN occurred in 1.3% of patients who received CALQUENCE.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Strong CYP3A Inhibitors: Avoid co-administration of CALQUENCE with a strong CYP3A inhibitor. If these inhibitors will be used short-term, interrupt CALQUENCE. After discontinuation of strong CYP3A inhibitor for at least 24 hours, resume previous dosage of CALQUENCE.

Moderate CYP3A Inhibitors: Reduce the dosage of CALQUENCE to 100 mg once daily when co-administered with a moderate CYP3A inhibitor.

Strong CYP3A Inducers: Avoid co-administration of CALQUENCE with a strong CYP3A inducer. If co-administration is unavoidable, increase the dosage of CALQUENCE to 200 mg approximately every 12 hours.

SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Based on findings in animals, CALQUENCE may cause fetal harm and dystocia when administered to a pregnant woman. There are no available data in pregnant women to inform the drug-associated risk. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus.

Pregnancy testing is recommended for females of reproductive potential prior to initiating CALQUENCE therapy. Advise female patients of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with CALQUENCE and for 1 week following the last dose of CALQUENCE.

It is not known if CALQUENCE is present in human milk. Advise lactating women not to breastfeed while taking CALQUENCE and for 2 weeks after the last dose.

Avoid use of CALQUENCE in patients with severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh class C). No dosage adjustment of CALQUENCE is recommended in patients with mild (Child-Pugh class A) or moderate (Child-Pugh class B) hepatic impairment.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information.

Notes

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

CLL is the most prevalent type of leukemia in adults, with over 100,000 new cases globally in 2019.2 Although some people with CLL may not experience any symptoms at diagnosis, others may experience symptoms, such as weakness, fatigue, weight loss, chills, fever, night sweats, swollen lymph nodes and abdominal pain.3 In CLL, there is an accumulation of abnormal lymphocytes within the blood, bone marrow and lymph nodes. As the number of abnormal cells increases, there is less room within the marrow for the production of normal white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets.4 This could result in infection, anemia and bleeding. B-cell receptor signaling through BTK is one of the essential growth pathways for CLL.

AMPLIFY

AMPLIFY is a randomized, global, multi-center, open-label Phase III trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of CALQUENCE in combination with venetoclax with and without obinutuzumab compared to investigator’s choice of chemoimmunotherapy (fludarabine-cyclophosphamide-rituximab or bendamustine-rituximab) in adult patients with previously untreated CLL without del(17p) or TP53 mutation.5 Patients were randomized 1:1:1 to receive either CALQUENCE plus venetoclax, CALQUENCE plus venetoclax with obinutuzumab for a fixed duration or standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy.5 Both the CALQUENCE containing arms were administered for a fixed duration of 14 cycles (each 28 days), and the standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy was for 6 cycles.5

The primary endpoint is PFS in the CALQUENCE and venetoclax arm as assessed by an Independent Review Committee and PFS in the CALQUENCE plus venetoclax with obinutuzumab is a key secondary endpoint. Other key secondary endpoints include OS and undetectable measurable residual disease.5 The trial includes 27 countries across North and South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.5

The AMPLIFY trial enrolled patients from 2019 to 2021, continuing through the COVID-19 pandemic.5 Patients with blood cancer remain at a disproportionately high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19, including hospitalization and death compared to the general population.6

CALQUENCE®

CALQUENCE (acalabrutinib) is a second-generation, selective inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). CALQUENCE binds covalently to BTK, thereby inhibiting its activity.7 In B-cells, BTK signaling results in activation of pathways necessary for B-cell proliferation, trafficking, chemotaxis and adhesion.

CALQUENCE is also approved in the US, China and several other countries for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy. CALQUENCE is not currently approved for the treatment of MCL in Japan or the EU.

As part of an extensive clinical development program, CALQUENCE is currently being evaluated as a single treatment and in combination with standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy for patients with multiple B-cell blood cancers, including CLL, MCL and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

AstraZeneca in hematology

AstraZeneca is pushing the boundaries of science to redefine care in hematology. Our goal is to help transform the lives of patients living with malignant, rare and other related hematologic diseases through innovative medicines and approaches that are shaped by insights from patients, caregivers and physicians.

In addition to our marketed products, we are spearheading the development of novel therapies designed to target underlying drivers of disease across multiple scientific platforms. Our acquisitions of Alexion, with expertise in rare, non-malignant blood disorders, and Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., pioneers of autologous cell therapies, expand our hematology pipeline and enable us to reach more patients with high unmet needs through the end-to-end discovery, development and delivery of novel therapies.

AstraZeneca in oncology

AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

The Company’s focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 125 countries, and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on social media @AstraZeneca.

References

Data on File, REF-236261. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP. Yao Y, et al. The global burden and attributable risk factors of chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 204 countries and territories from 1990 to 2019: analysis based on the global burden of disease study 2019. Biomed Eng Online. 2022;1:4. American Cancer Society. Signs and Symptoms of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. Accessed November 2024. Available at: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/chronic-lymphocytic-leukemia/detection-diagnosis-staging/signs-symptoms.html National Cancer Institute. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment (PDQ®)–Patient version. Accessed November 2024. Available at: https://www.cancer.gov/types/leukemia/patient/cll-treatment-pdq ClinicalTrials.gov. Study of Acalabrutinib (ACP-196) in Combination With Venetoclax (ABT-199), With and Without Obinutuzumab (GA101) Versus Chemoimmunotherapy for Previously Untreated CLL (AMPLIFY). Accessed November 2024. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT03836261 Dube S, et al. Continued Increased Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization and Death in Immunocompromised Individuals Despite Receipt of ≥4 Vaccine Doses: Updated 2023 Results from INFORM, a Retrospective Health Database Study in England. Poster P0409 at ECCMID 2024. Wu J, et al. Acalabrutinib (ACP-196): a selective second-generation BTK inhibitor. J Hematol Oncol. 2016;9(21).

US-96571 Last Updated 12/24

Contacts



Media Inquiries

Fiona Cookson +1 212 814 3923

US Media Mailbox: usmediateam@astrazeneca.com