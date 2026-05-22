First Tracks Biotherapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 21, 2026

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tracks Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRAX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing antibody therapeutics that modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer, and/or other members of its executive leadership team, are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences:

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, New York

Format – Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Date and Time – Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 12:15pm ET / 9:15am PT





Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum, Boston

Format – One-on-one investor meetings

Date and Time – Tuesday, July 14, 2026





A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the First Tracks website at https://ir.firsttracksbio.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About First Tracks Biotherapeutics

First Tracks Biotherapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing antibody therapies that modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its pipeline includes ANB033, a CD122 antagonist in development for celiac disease and eosinophilic esophagitis; rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter in development for rheumatoid arthritis; and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator. To learn more, visit www.FirstTracksBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Nick Montemarano

Executive Director, Investor Relations

858.732.0178

investors@firsttracksbio.com