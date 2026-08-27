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First Tracks Biotherapeutics Announces Participation in September 2026 Investor Conferences

August 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tracks Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRAX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing antibody therapeutics that modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that members of its executive team are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences:

21st Annual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, Boston

  • Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
  • Date and Time – Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 at 9:30am ET / 6:30am PT

Citi's 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference, New York City

  • Format – One-on-one investor meetings
  • Date and Time – Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, New York City

  • Format – One-on-one investor meetings
  • Date and Time – Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor section of the First Tracks website at https://ir.firsttracksbio.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About First Tracks Biotherapeutics

First Tracks Biotherapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing antibody therapies that modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its pipeline includes ANB033, a CD122 antagonist in development for celiac disease and eosinophilic esophagitis; rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter in development for rheumatoid arthritis; and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator. To learn more, visit www.FirstTracksBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Nick Montemarano
Vice President, Investor Relations
858.732.0178
investors@firsttracksbio.com


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