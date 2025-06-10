Fibroid Surgery Breakthrough: Why LAAM® and DualPortGYN® Are Outperforming Robotic and Open Procedures

Advanced Minimally Invasive Techniques Remove Even the Largest, Most Complex Fibroids

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Women now have access to a superior alternative for fibroid removal: hyper-specialist surgery that eliminates even the largest and most complex fibroids—without the risks, recovery time, or high costs of robotic, open, or embolization procedures. The Center for Innovative GYN Care (CIGC) is a nationally recognized leader in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, offering advanced care with unmatched outcomes.

"We see women who've been told their only option is open surgery," said Dr. Natalya Danilyants, board-certified GYN surgeon and director of CIGC. "Yet with our advanced techniques, we remove even the largest fibroids through tiny incisions—no required hospital stay, no long recovery. Patients go home the same day and finally get real relief."

CIGC's LAAM® (Laparoscopically Assisted Abdominal Myomectomy) and DualPortGYN ® techniques offer unmatched results. Unlike robotic or traditional laparoscopic methods, which are limited by fibroid size or uterine access, CIGC surgeons operate through two tiny incisions, minimizing scarring, complications and preserving fertility.

"Post-surgery my recovery was remarkable," said a CIGC patient on June 3, 2025. "Every stage from the initial consultation to my discharge was seamlessly executed."

Another patient was recently prescribed open surgery due to the extremely large size of her fibroids. Instead, she turned to CIGC—and her fibroid was successfully removed through LAAM®. She went home that day, with minimal discomfort, and returned to normal activity within 10 days.

No other approach offers:

Immediate symptom relief within one hour

within one hour Fertility preservation by protecting the uterus, cervix, and ovaries

by protecting the uterus, cervix, and ovaries Fastest recovery (10–14 days vs. up to 3 weeks for robotic or standard laparoscopic, and up to 8 weeks for open surgery)

(10–14 days vs. up to 3 weeks for robotic or standard laparoscopic, and up to 8 weeks for open surgery) No hospital stay—performed at our outpatient surgery centers with dedicated care teams in Maryland and New Jersey

Many women are offered outdated or unnecessary procedures. Embolization can delay symptom relief and even increase the risk of miscarriage. Robotic and open surgeries involve longer recoveries, more pain, and higher costs.

CIGC's approach is the new superior standard for fibroid removal—and it's available now: https://innovativegyn.com/landing/fibroids/

About The Center for Innovative GYN Care (CIGC)

Since 2008, CIGC's board-certified surgeons have delivered advanced, minimally invasive GYN surgery using laparoscopic techniques that result in faster recovery, less pain, and fewer complications. Our procedures are performed at our specialized outpatient centers in Maryland and New Jersey, which provide dedicated nursing teams to each patient, and we participate with many major insurance plans. We welcome patients from across the country and around the world, offering both in-person and virtual consultations.

