Press Releases

FibroGen to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

May 6, 2025 
SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) will announce first quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, May 12 after the markets close. FibroGen will also conduct a conference call on that day at 5:00 PM Eastern Time with the investment community to further detail the company's corporate and financial performance.

Conference Call and Webcast Presentation
The FibroGen management team will host a conference call and webcast presentation to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. A live Q&A session will follow the brief presentation. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call here. To access the call by phone, please register here, and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Events & Presentations page on FibroGen’s website.

About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology and anemia. Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. The Company continues to evaluate a development plan for roxadustat in anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) in the U.S. FG-3246 (also known as FOR46), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46 is in development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of FG-3180, an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com

For Investor Inquiries:
David DeLucia, CFA
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
ir@fibrogen.com


