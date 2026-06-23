FibroBiologics Receives Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Covering Topical Fibroblast Spheroid Therapy for Wound Healing

Allowed claims directly support the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of CYWC628 in patients with diabetic foot ulcers

HOUSTON, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for the Company’s patent application entitled “Therapeutic Use of Fibroblasts in Wound Healing.”

The allowed application, U.S. Patent Application No. 18/184,726, contains 19 allowed claims directed to methods of treating and accelerating the healing of wounds by topically administering a composition comprising three-dimensional (3D) spheroid fibroblasts together or with one or more fibroblast-derived materials. A Notice of Allowance indicates that the USPTO has completed its examination and intends to grant the patent.

Some of the allowed claims include:

Methods of topically administering 3D spheroid fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials into, adjacent to, or on the surface of a wound.

Treatment of chronic wounds, and of individuals who have diabetes or cancer, or who are immunologically compromised.

Treatment of wounds including cuts, abrasions, bedsores, and burns.

Use of activated or manipulated 3D spheroid fibroblasts, including myofibroblasts.

Methods of accelerating the healing of one or more wounds using the same compositions.





The patent aligns closely with FibroBiologics’ lead wound healing program. CYWC628, the Company’s investigational topically administered allogeneic fibroblast-spheroid cell-based therapy, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with diabetic foot ulcers, among the most common and difficult-to-treat chronic wounds. The newly allowed claims specifically encompass the topical treatment of chronic wounds and of individuals with diabetes, the precise patient population and clinical setting addressed by the CYWC628 program.

“This Notice of Allowance is a meaningful recognition of the science underpinning our complete wound care platform,” said Pete O’Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. “It protects the very approach we are now advancing in the clinic with CYWC628 for patients living with diabetic foot ulcers. Securing intellectual property that maps directly onto our lead clinical program strengthens our competitive position and reinforces our belief that fibroblasts, and the materials they produce, can fundamentally change how chronic wounds are treated.”

“The allowed claims capture a distinctive feature of our technology, which is the combination of 3D spheroid fibroblasts with or without fibroblast-derived materials such as exosomes and extracellular vesicles,” said Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics. “The examiner specifically recognized that this combination is not taught by the prior art. That distinction is the core belief that our topical fibroblast-spheroid therapy can actively support the biology of wound repair rather than simply manage symptoms, and it provides a strong intellectual property foundation as we generate clinical data.”

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website, email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the scope and strength of the Company’s intellectual property portfolio, the potential indications for FibroBiologics’ programs, FibroBiologics’ clinical trials and research and development programs, and the potential clinical benefits of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of FibroBiologics’ R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

General Inquiries:

info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:

Nic Johnson

Russo Partners

(212) 845-4242

fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:

Liz Phillips

Russo Partners

(347) 956-7697

Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com