FibroBiologics Files Patent Application for Oral Administration of Fibroblast Therapeutics

HOUSTON, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending focused on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced the filing of a new provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) titled “Oral Fibroblasts and Fibroblast-Derived Therapeutics and Delivery Systems for Same” covering oral delivery systems designed to protect fibroblast-based therapeutics through the stomach and enable targeted release in the gastrointestinal tract.

The provisional patent application describes an oral administration platform intended to deliver fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived therapeutics, including whole cells, spheroids, extracellular vesicles, fragments, conditioned media, and genetically modified variants, to the GI tract using encapsulation materials and enteric coatings engineered to preserve viability and bioactivity during transit.

The disclosed platform contemplates multilayer delivery architectures incorporating hydrogels, nanoparticles, protective intermediate layers, and pH-sensitive outer coatings designed to bypass gastric acid and digestive enzymes before releasing therapeutic payloads in targeted regions of the intestine. The application describes potential oral administration modality across chronic gastrointestinal disorders including inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, peptic ulcer disease, celiac disease, gastritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and gastrointestinal cancers.

Pete O'Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics commented, "A successful oral fibroblast therapeutic could meaningfully change the treatment paradigm by offering a more accessible, non-invasive approach designed to deliver regenerative and immunomodulatory activity directly to the gastrointestinal tract. We believe this oral platform has the potential to open an entirely new frontier for fibroblast-based medicine."

"What makes this filing especially compelling is the breadth of the therapeutic architecture," said Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics. "The application covers not only fibroblasts, but also fibroblast-derived materials, engineered variants, multilayer encapsulation approaches, and programmable release concepts intended to maintain viability and function through oral delivery. From a scientific perspective, this gives us a versatile framework for exploring how fibroblast-based therapeutics may help restore barrier function, modulate inflammation, and support tissue repair in gastrointestinal disease settings."

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website, email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the scope and strength of the Company’s intellectual property portfolio, the potential of FibroBiologics’ novel fibroblast technology, and the potential indications for FibroBiologics’ programs. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics’ management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics’ management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in FibroBiologics’ annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics’ liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of FibroBiologics’ R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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info@fibrobiologics.com

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fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

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