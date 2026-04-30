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FibroBiologics Announces Poster Presentation at the Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting 2026

April 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

HOUSTON, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced the presentation of preclinical data from its CYPS317 program for psoriasis at the Society for Investigative Dermatology 2026 Annual Meeting taking place May 13-15, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.

Details of the presentations are as follows:
Event: Society for Investigative Dermatology 2026 Annual Meeting
Presenter: Chuo Fang, MD, Ph.D., Senior Scientist at FibroBiologics
Session Date and Time: 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. CT on May 15, 2026
Location: Salons B, C, D; Williford – 3rd Floor

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website, email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

About FibroBiologics
Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

General Inquiries:
info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:
Nic Johnson
Russo Partners
(212) 845-4242
fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:
Liz Phillips
Russo Partners
(347) 956-7697
Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com


Texas Events Dermatology
Fibrobiologics
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