Felicia Williams Joins NeoGenomics Board of Directors

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading oncology testing services company, today announced the appointment of Felicia Williams to its Board of Directors.





“We are fortunate to welcome Felicia Williams to our board of directors, bringing her experience across the spectrum of finance, accounting, audit, and enterprise risk management to NeoGenomics,” said Lynn Tetrault, Chairwoman of the Board of NeoGenomics. “We look forward to working together to support the company and improve patient care.”

The Board has elected Felicia Williams to join the Board as an independent director effective November 1, 2024. Felicia, former interim CFO of Macy’s Inc. and Fellow for CEO Action for Racial Equality, will be a member of the Audit and Finance and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees. Felicia joins a strong, independent board with world-class talent and unique and differentiated skillsets.

Felicia Williams Biography

Felicia Williams has had a multi-dimensional business career across the spectrum of finance, including Treasury, enterprise risk management, accounting, and audit. Felicia has more than 35 years of experience leading multinational corporations such as Macy’s, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company and Bristol Myers-Squibb. Felicia is also a member of the Board of Directors of Paycom and Anywhere Real Estate.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company’s Advanced Diagnostic Division also serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories for full-service sample processing in Fort Myers, Florida; Aliso Viejo and Carlsbad, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas; and a CAP accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom. NeoGenomics also has several, small, non-processing laboratory locations across the United States for providing analysis services. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and a pharmaceutical firm in Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to improve performance, to identify and recruit executive candidates, to continue gaining new customers, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 20, 2024 as well as other information previously filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

Contacts



Investor Contact

Kendra Sweeney

kendra.sweeney@neogenomics.com

Media Contact

Andrea Sampson

asampson@sampsonprgroup.com