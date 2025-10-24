Feinstein Institutes Awarded $3.2M Grant to Advance Polygenic Embryo Selection Research

The grant will fund comprehensive research to evaluate the scientific accuracy of this new approach to in vitro fertilization and to address ethical concerns

MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The use of genetic testing and selection of embryos derived from in vitro fertilization (IVF) has long sparked public debate, evoking the concept of “designer babies.” Polygenic Embryo Selection (PES), a newer technology, aims to evaluate embryos for the risk of developing complex adult diseases such as diabetes, schizophrenia, or cancer. However, the accuracy and ethical ramifications of PES remain largely unstudied and unregulated. To better understand the scientific and ethical implications of PES, Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research has been awarded $3.2 million from the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) to build upon initial funding and to expand crucial studies.

Led by Todd Lencz, PhD, associate director and professor in the Institute of Behavioral Science at the Feinstein Institutes, this renewed four-year funding supports ongoing multi-institutional collaboration with investigators at Baylor College of Medicine and Massachusetts General Hospital that will delve into the scientific effectiveness and societal implications of PES.

“Receiving this additional funding from the NIH underscores the critical importance of rigorously evaluating polygenic embryo selection,” said Dr. Lencz. “This support allows us to deepen our understanding of both the scientific validity and the complex ethical and societal dimensions of PES, ultimately working towards more informed decision-making in reproductive medicine as this technology evolves.”

The renewed research will continue to address two primary aspects of PES:

Evaluating the accuracy of polygenic risk scores (measures of total genetic risk based on numerous genetic differences across the genome) as a critical step in determining the technology’s true utility.

Expand in-depth interviews and surveys with IVF doctors, prospective parents undergoing IVF, and other key stakeholders to gain vital insights into their attitudes, opinions, interests and concerns regarding the application of PES.

“The profound scientific and ethical landscape of polygenic embryo selection demands nothing less than meticulous investigation,” said Dr. Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes and Karches Family Distinguished Chair in Medical Research. “Dr. Lencz and his colleagues are uniquely positioned to investigate the foundational research and societal insights that will responsibly guide this rapidly evolving field, anchoring any future applications in robust evidence and unwavering ethical principles.”

Dr. Lencz has also received NIH funding to conduct extensive research in cognitive genomics, exploring neurodevelopment and psychopathology, which laid the foundation for his ongoing studies into psychiatric disorders.

