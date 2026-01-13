Fedora Pharmaceuticals has Re-emerged to Unveil Novel Class of Antibiotics at 2026 Interdisciplinary Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance and Innovation (IMARI)

Edmonton, Alberta, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fedora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leader in the development of drugs to treat antibiotic-resistant infections, announced plans to unveil the company’s lead candidate at the upcoming Interdisciplinary Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance and Innovation (IMARI) conference. IMARI was launched in May 2025 by the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) and the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) as a forum for advancing the science of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

“It seems appropriate for Fedora to unveil its lead candidate – the first to be developed from a new class of antibiotic – at the inaugural IMARI conference,” stated Christopher Micetich, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Fedora Pharmaceuticals. “Fedora is not new to AMR drug development. In 2014, in partnership with Meiji-Seika of Japan, we licensed a family of beta-lactamase inhibitors to F. Hoffman la Roche for world-wide development. Since then we have continued to innovate and are looking forward to making the first presentations of data from our lead antibiotic at the first IMARI conference.”

During the IMARI conference, Fedora will present four posters that outline the mechanism, in vitro and in vivo activity, and resistance profile of the company’s first-in-class AMR candidate. IMARI is being held January 28-30, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. More information about the posters will be disclosed in accordance with the conference’s embargo policy.

About Fedora Pharmaceuticals

Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovative biotech founded in 2011 and headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The company is dedicated to discovering and developing novel antimicrobial drugs to tackle antibiotic resistance (AMR). With a strong pipeline and expert scientific team, Fedora’s mission is to deliver solutions that impact global health. Fedora’s most advanced candidate is nacubactam, a Phase 3-ready β-lactamase inhibitor being advanced with partner, Meiji Seika. Fedora holds key US rights to nacubactam and has the collaborations and strategy necessary to bring it to market. For more information, please visit www.fedorapharma.com.

