FDA Roundup: March 18, 2025

On Tuesday, March 18, the United States District Court for the District of Maryland entered a consent decree of permanent injunction against Totally Cool, Inc., a Maryland-based manufacturer of ice cream and frozen desserts, and its CEO and owner, Michael J. Uhlfelder. On July 8, 2024, the FDA suspended Totally Cool’s food facility registration after an inspection of the firm revealed L. mono in the facility, as well as numerous failures of the firm to adhere to current good manufacturing practice for food safety, including sanitation requirements for employees and equipment. The consent decree prohibits Totally Cool and Mr. Uhlfelder from directly or indirectly receiving, preparing, processing, packing, holding, and/or distributing any article of food unless and until they meet certain requirements.

On Friday, the FDA announced the conditional approval of Felycin-CA1 (sirolimus delayed-release tablets) for the management of ventricular hypertrophy in cats with subclinical hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). This is the first product approved for use in cats with HCM for any indication. Cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart muscle. HCM in cats causes thickening of the heart’s left ventricle. It is the most common heart disease in cats and is one of the most common causes of death in cats. The drug is only available by prescription from a licensed veterinarian.